The Signal is the debut third-person open-world game from developer Goose Byte

Developer Goose Byte has announced its debut game, and it’s a third-person open-world adventure called The Signal.

After two years in gestation, Goose Byte has lifted the lid on The Signal with its reveal trailer. It’s a short one (under two minutes), but it sets the scene and really whets the whistle for what might be to come. Who doesn’t love a space adventure?

“We’re really excited about the world we’re building for The Signal,” says Theodor Diea, CEO and founder of Goose Byte. “We want to take players on a journey: as you step out onto this uncharted planet you are faced immediately with an environment that is as mysterious as it is beautiful. This planet is teeming with unknown flora and fauna across multiple, massive biomes. But not everything is as it seems. The planet is fully aware of your actions and, the longer you spend exploring, the more it starts interacting and messing with you”.

Check out the debut trailer below, and the official information on the game.

The Signal – which is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 for console and PC – is built upon the three key pillars of exploration, invention, and (yes, you guessed it) survival. With a focus on user-generated crafting content, the game’s unique recipe sharing system and sustainability theme set it apart from the wealth of quality titles operating in this space.

Here’s some of the key ideas behind The Signal, from the press release:

Venture onto an alien planet featuring multiple biomes littered with strange structures and a sentient ecosystem that seems to react to your every move

Explore, create, and survive as you choose to tame or coexist with your new home

Scan the rocks, flora, fauna, and alien landmarks as you come to grips with this strange new world

Invent and share infrastructure, vehicles and equipment that help you and your expedition solve challenges and puzzles

Master the art of sustainable stewardship of the Planet and its resources as you play the long game

Play alone or with up to 16 players on player-hosted dedicated servers on this unique expedition through a one-of-a-kind planet

The Signal is in development for console and PC. Expect more details in the months ahead.