Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova releases in October

Developer Stardock has announced that Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova, will be releasing on October 19th, 2023, as it leaves early access. This comes just six months after Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova was released in early access on April 27th.

Stardock explains that, “Beginning shortly after humanity has discovered father-than-light travel, Galactic Civilizations puts the player in the role of leader of a united world looking to expand their civilization into the galaxy. As a leader, you must decide what technologies your scientists focus on, what policies your government enacts, and what your foreign policy with alien species will be”.

“Supernova is, by far, the biggest expansion Stardock has ever made,” said Brad Wardell, founder of Stardock who returned to the design chair for Supernova. “It doesn’t just add a lot of new content but transforms the gameplay in ways not seen in a 4X game before”.

In this space-based strategy game set in the 24th century, players take on the role of a leader of a spacefaring civilization, tasked with exploring and colonizing the known universe. With an array of new features and improvements, Supernova offers an unparalleled 4X strategy experience for players of all skill levels. Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova focuses heavily on replayability. Players can choose several different galaxy setup options, a different opponent to play against and now with the AI generated events and quests, each game will feel like an epic moment in the history of the galaxy.

Back when it hit early access, it was confirmed that the game features “AlienGPT”, which is a “technology that allows players to describe their own custom civilization and then uses generative AI to create it. Other new features include the Civilization Vault, Cultural Progression, a story-driven campaign, several new canon alien civilizations, a new starship designer, a new battle system, and much more”.

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova is coming on October 19th, and will be available for Steam and Epic Games Store. The early access version is available now for a discounted price.