Islands of Insight open playtest out now, new trailer shows gameplay

Behaviour Interactive and Lunarch Studios has revealed that you can play puzzle-adventure game Islands of Insight right now via an open playtest on Steam, but it’s limited time, and the playtest ends on September 21st.

The playtest started on September 7th (sorry, we’re a little late reporting that!) and the developer says the aim is to let players “dive into an epic journey of puzzles, exploration, and discovery, and share their feedback”. If you want to download it but you’re otherwise away from a PC right now, we’ve also got the new gameplay trailer below for you to see, and will have impressions on the game ourselves, soon.

Islands of Insight’s Gameplay Reveal Trailer showcases many of the sublime landscapes and mysterious puzzles that define the game’s core experience. From enigmas of perspective to mazes, logic problems, and environmental challenges, the trailer showcases the rich variety of puzzles that fill every corner of this peaceful world.

“We’re focused on creating an experience that brings something new and different to the puzzle genre,” says Carla Rylance, Head of External Production at Behaviour Interactive. “We’re still in active development and so players participating in our playtest will be treated to a taste of Islands of Insight’s expansive world, game mechanics, and puzzles, with lots still left to discover down the road. Putting the game into players’ hands for the first time and getting their feedback is incredibly exciting for us as we continue to build this unique puzzle adventure”.

“Each of our puzzles is carefully placed and thoughtfully crafted to be relaxing, challenging, and satisfying to find and solve,” adds Rylance. “They also vary in difficulty, making this both a welcoming experience for newcomers, and an engaging one for more seasoned puzzle fans”.

Here’s some of the key features in the playtest for Islands of Insight:

Seek out and solve a wide array of puzzles densely spread across the landscape

Freely explore an open world at their own pace filled with secrets to discover

Complete puzzle quests to progress the game’s campaign, unlock new areas, and reveal lore

Contribute to improving the Islands of Insight experience by sharing feedback directly with the development team​

You can grab the playtest now, on Steam.