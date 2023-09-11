Lil Guardsman gets a new behind the scenes trailer

Lil Guardsman has gotten a new trailer that shows some behind the scenes action for the creation of the upcoming title.

“Everyone Has a Story” is the title of the new trailer, and the developer Hilltop Studios says it “offers a look at the narrative elements of Lil’ Guardsman, as you meet throngs of people with their own unique reasons for wanting into the kingdom. Since much of the game is from the perspective of a kid covering her dad’s job at the castle guard shed, this teases some of the strong stories you’ll encounter while doing your job”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Due later this year on PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox Series consoles, Lil’ Guardsman is a narrative deduction game inspired by the classic point-and-click genre and the mechanics of Papers, Please. Set in a high-fantasy world with the comedic sensibility of Monkey Island and other 90s Lucasarts adventure classics, Lil’ Guardsman puts players in the role of a young girl who finds herself tasked with covering for her dad, the head castle guardsman. What could go wrong? As you interrogate an array of eccentric characters trying to gain entry to the city walls, you must discover each visitor’s true intentions through cunning dialogue and a clever use of your toolbox of investigative items. You’ll have to make tough decisions as Lil, deciding who to allow into her castle home. Consequences can be severe, so you must make clever use of your abilities to uncover mass conspiracies and protect Lil’s castle and family from devious interlopers.

We previewed Lil Guardsman a while back now (in June, no less), with Lyle saying “Lil’ Guardsman blends the border officer setup of Papers, Please with comedy stylings of a LucasArts adventure to create a truly wonderful experience. If the rest of the game is as good as this demo then it’s definitely going to be one to look out for in the next six months, and if you don’t believe that feel free to spray me with any leftover truth serum”.

Lil’ Guardsman is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch this year.