Top Three US Sweepstakes And Social Casinos 2023

Things are constantly changing in the online world. New technologies are being created and regulations change all the time. This means that fans of casino games can find it difficult to find the right games for them online. So we’ve decided to create a quick guide to our top three social sweepstakes casino to make things simpler.

What Are Sweepstakes and Social Casinos?

Before we dive into our top three, we briefly overview these casinos and how they differ from others, just in case you aren’t clear. Not all states allow online gambling, so sweepstakes and social casinos have been created to give players an alternative to wagering with real money.

At these casinos, players use tokens that have no monetary value that are often known as, ‘Sweeps coins’ or ‘Gold coins.’ These coins come with prizes which are usually cash prizes. Players can exchange their money for the coins and then they can win prizes on the games they play at the casino. Social casino play is simply just for fun.

In First Place – Stake.us

This casino takes first place for a variety of reasons, but one of the major factors is that it has over 1000 games. On top of the huge range of games, the casino has regular promotions and bonuses where players can win prizes. All of its games are free-to-play and there are some big software providers on the site, like Pragmatic Play.

In Second Place – McLuck

This casino is a bit of a new kid on the block, having not launched long ago. Even though it’s new, it has come to the market with plenty to offer. There are over 500 games on the site which gives players a wide selection to choose from.

It hasn’t restricted itself in terms of software providers either. Many of the big names are to be found here, including NetEnt and Relax. Not only that, but the site is currently running a no deposit bonus.

In Third Place – Fortune Coins

We’ve chosen this one as our third-place casino because its range of games is much smaller than the others and comes in at just over 50 games. Even though there’s only a small number of games, this casino is still worth a look, as the games are developed by Fortune so you won’t see them anywhere else. There’s also a generous welcome bonus running at present.

Have Some Fun At A Social Casino

Now that we’ve taken you through the basics of these types of casinos and given you our top three, you should have a much better idea of what to expect from them. Players can enjoy some fantastic free-to-play games and there’s even the chance to win some prizes along the way.