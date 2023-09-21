Wardens Rising gameplay trailer released, top-down hero shooter coming in 2024

Big Moxi Games has released a gameplay trailer for Wardens Rising, a top-down PvE hero shooter featuring base defense, that is coming in 2024.

The developer tells us that “A new threat to mankind has emerged, and it’s up to you, Warden, to stop it!”, and coming fresh off a reveal at Gamescom 2023, the new trailer gives a glimpse of the gameplay people can play when it hits the 2024 release date.

“Enjoy a solo campaign or online multiplayer co-op “Mission Mode” with up to three other players and choose from a selection of playable heroes, each with unique skills and abilities”, explains Big Moxi Games, adding “Heroes include the cold-as-ice and tough-as-nails Selene Frost, who freezes enemies in their tracks, and the Engineer, who can simply set the world (and his foes) on fire with flame and smash-based attacks and his mecha ultimate”.

Successfully survive each enemy onslaught and keep your base’s core safe, and your heroes will grow in power, as Wardens Rising allows you to customize your loadout and upgrade your weapons, health, and pet companion between battles.

Here’s a list of key features for Wardens Rising:

Be a Lone Wolf or a Team Player: Go it alone in the solo campaign, or team up with up to three friends in the online co-op multiplayer Mission Mode as you save humanity from an existential threat together

Smart Defense is the Best Offense: Tactical, on-the-fly positioning and building are vital to achieving glory against the otherwise daunting waves of enemy attacks

Custom Tech Loadouts: Experiment with different combinations of technology to defend cores, including traps, towers, walls, portals, and more!

A Badge of Honour: Progress through Mission Mode and replay campaign levels to hone your skills, earn Victory Points to upgrade your gear, and receive achievements and badges to mark your success among Wardens

Wardens Rising is coming to PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), Xbox, and PlayStation in 2024.