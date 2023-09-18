Why Pick Ezreal for Your Next LoL Game?

If you’re one of the long-time fans of League of Legends, you must be well familiar with Ezreal, also known as the Prodigal Explorer. This handsome rogue has long become famous for his added burst damage, healing skills, and enviable mobility. If you’re on the lookout for a vibrant, speedy, charismatic, and high-performing character for your next LoL game, you should definitely set your sights on Ezreal. Need more convincing? Make sure to read this post to the end.

Best Frontline ADC

As you know, correct positioning can be critical for your success in LoL. Lots of players beat their brains out trying to find the right Attack-Damage-Carry champion for their offensives. And while the game features some cool ADCs, it might be somewhat challenging to decide on the right character, especially if you’re new to the world of LoL.

The major reason why Ezreal might be overlooked is his inability to compete with tanks and other fast bot laners due to the short-ranged nature of his key skills. But Ezreal can do wonders as a frontliner. Equipped with a safety net, he can quickly blindside his opponents and extricate himself from dodgy situations.

Ezreal’s inherent short-rangeness shouldn’t discourage you. If things get really tough, he can aptly swap his Trinity Force for Iceborn Gauntlet to snipe foes from afar.

Arguably, on the best ADCs currently available in the game, Ezreal can go a long way toward helping you crush enemies and achieve coveted progress faster. And if you want to speed up this process even more, consider availing yourself of a dedicated Ezreal build. With the right build, you can score the highest winrate Ezreal runes and other cool items, which will ensure smooth progress.

Robust Items and Powerful Spells

Speaking of runes and items! The Prodigal Explorer has a wide variety of cool spells in his arsenal, which largely predetermines the choice of specific items a player must collect to succeed. Let’s take Divine Sunderer, for example. It’s just ideal for improving Ezreal’s mobility and speed. Virtually, it gives the character a little of everything, including health, ability haste, and attack damage. The item is particularly noted for its ability to deal substantial single-shot damage, which increases Ezreal’s chances of success. Along with its damage boost and extra sustain, Divine Sunderer grants the character more magic and armor penetration.

With Tear of the Goddess, Ezreal also gets a chance to stack his maximum mana in the early game and work his way to the top.

As for other items, you can’t go wrong with Manamune, a legendary item that increases mana and the ability to land skill shots. To ramp up your mana and damage profile even more, don’t forget to throw in Frozen Heart and Ravenous Hydra.

Some extra sustainability will never hurt. And here your best bet would be Bloodline.

Make sure to reinforce your success with powerful runes. Once you put your hands on Conqueror, you’ll manage to maximize your attacks. Just ensure your stacking is up to par before activating your rune.

Other important keystones include Presence of Mind, Bloodline, Coup de Grace, Manaflow Band, and Transcendence.

Versatility and Self-Sufficiency

Judging by what has been said earlier, it’s safe to say that the Prodigal Explorer is a self-sufficient character that can be a valuable asset to any team. At the same time, Ezreal’s skills and abilities make him a great solo player that can survive on his own while unleashing devastating arcane blasts onto his enemies. The best thing about having Ezreal on your team is that you won’t need to constantly babysit to make him perform to the best of his ability. And meanwhile, you can attend to other players in your positions and focus entirely on achieving large-scale goals.

If it sounds too good to be true, don’t hesitate to put Ezreal’s abilities to the test right now!