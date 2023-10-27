0 comments

Alan Wake 2 complete guide | all collectibles and upgrade locations

Alan Wake 2 complete guide
 

To say Alan Wake 2 has been a long time coming is a massive understatement, but it’s a game chock full of collectibles, upgrades, and locations to explore, and due to how dark (and torchlit) the world is, you’ll miss things as you play, for sure. With our Alan Wake 2 complete guide, you can be sure you won’t miss an upgrade material, word of power, door code, weapon, or anything else that the game contains.

Some of the sections of our Alan Wake 2 complete guide will obviously contain spoilers, but we always try to keep them to a minimum. But, for example, if you’re looking to find the bolt cutters, or work out how to unlock padlocks with no key or code, you’re going to need to play the story through, as they’re part of that. As we say, we keep spoilers to a minimum even in those guides, and if we do have to venture into that territory, we try to signpost it ahead of time.

It’s also worth noting that the best way to get everything, and get all achievements or the platinum trophy, is to play through the story naturally, and come back to mop up before the game tells you that you’re at the point of no return. With that in mind, here’s the categories for our complete guide. Oh, and why not read our review of the game, while you’re at it! Just click the title or image for the guide you want to read!

How to unlock Saga’s Shotgun

Alan Wake 2 Saga Shotgun Guide

 

Alan Wake 2 complete guide: all storage upgrades

Alan Wake 2 Saga Storage Guide

 

Talk Show Studio: how to get the door code

Alan Wake 2 Talk Show door code guide

 

How to break padlocks / how to get the screwdriver

Alan Wake 2 padlock guide

 

How to get the bolt cutter

Alan Wake 2 bolt cutters

 

Alan Wake 2 complete guide: Best upgrades to get first

Alan Wake 2 words of power

 

Nursey Rhyme solutions

Alan Wake 2 Nursery rhyme

 

Words of Power locations

Alan Wake 2 best upgrades

 

Alex Casey lunchbox locations

Alan Wake 2 lunchbox locations

Cult stash locations guide

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash Locations Guide

Cult stash: How many cars are in the factory?

Alan Wake 2 how many cars guide

How to defeat Nightingale

Alan Wake 2 Nightingale Guide

 

