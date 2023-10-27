Alan Wake 2 lunchbox locations are going to be one of the things people want to make a beeline for when playing the highly anticipated sequel. Offering upgrades to Saga’s weapons, Alan Wake 2 lunchbox locations are where you find the best ways to fight back the darkness, and with our handy guide, you won’t need to go searching too much.

There are a plethora of the lunchboxes to find, each with upgrade materials and a little message or story relating to Alex Casey. Some hold a few upgrade materials, while others hold loads. We’d actually recommend holding onto your materials until you get the third weapon as Saga, because that’s when you can unlock some seriously cool mechanics. For the best upgrades to unlock first, click here, but otherwise, let’s get started.

How to spot an Alex Casey lunchbox location

There will always be floral papercraft near each of the Alan Wake 2 lunchbox locations. You will find out later in Saga’s story who is leaving these, so we won’t spoil that here, but you will see an increasing amount of the paper decorations as you get closer to the actual lunchbox stash. They are often hidden in places you think might not be accessible, too, so make sure you are looking around the edges of map areas, and always be sure to revisit places after the flooding has receded.

Saga will also comment on “another kid’s lunchbox” when you get close enough to spot one, so make sure you are listening for that audio cue as well as watching for the papercraft decorations.

WARNING: PLOT SPOILERS AHEAD

Note: This guide is a work in progress. As we discover more solutions, we will add them to this document.

Alan Wake 2 lunchbox locations guide

Cauldron Lake locations

There are a total of 8 lunchboxes in the Cauldron Lake area, although not all of them are available until later in the story. We’ve listed them below in the order we recommend doing them. You’ll find you get more Manuscript Fragments from those lunchboxes available later on in the game.

1. Near the Waterfall Vista

Manuscript Fragments: 2

The first lunchbox you can find requires a small detour when you are walking with Casey down to the Murder Site. Once you have descended the Bony-Legged Path, head off to the right and then take a left and you should find yourself at Mortar Falls – you should see an information board about the place.

From the board, head to the left, and then in the corner turn left behind a bush to spot the first lunchbox. Open it for your reward and to begin tracking these collectibles on the Case Board.

2. Near the Witch’s Hut

Manuscript Fragments: 1

You can see the Witch’s Hut marked on the map, so head over there as soon as you like during your investigation. You actually need to explore the area off to the side by the Hut though. Once you get to the area with the fire, chair and note, look behind the bushes to your right for the lunchbox.

3. Cauldron Lake Campground

Manuscript Fragments: 3

The Campground can be found by taking the path to the Southwest from the Murder Site location. It’s marked with, well, a camping icon. Once you see the tents themselves, hang a left around behind some bushes to find the lunchbox.

4. FBC Monitoring Station

Manuscript Fragments: 2

When you’re given the Shortcut Key, and use it to make your way back up to the car park, you’ll come across the FBC Monitoring Station part-way up the winding path. You can’t get inside yet, but proceed to go beyond the station and round the back. You will find a ledge you can climb up on and reach your next lunchbox.

5. Near Witchfinder Station

Manuscript Fragments: 9

After you’ve successfully traversed the Overlap for the first time, and the lake waters have receded a little, you will open up more of the map. You will notice the Witchfinder’s Station marked on your map so head in that new direction. When you get there, head to the right. On the map you’re looking for a little outcrop of land to the right of Station. There you will find the luncbox.

6. Bottom of the Waterfall

Manuscript Fragments: 9

From the Witchfinder’s Station, head to the river, and then follow it East to its natural conclusion by a waterfall. Just to the left of the river you will find the next lunchbox and a handful of Manuscript Fragments to add to your collection.

More solutions coming soon

Watery locations

There are a total of 6 lunchboxes in the Watery area, and all of them are available as you progress through this area for the first time. We’ve listed them below in the order we recommend doing them. You’ll find you get more Manuscript Fragments from those lunchboxes available later on in the game.

1. Near the Radio Tower

Manuscript Fragments: 7

Once you reach the Radio Tower area, on your way through Watery, to Coffee World, take a right. You’re going to want to hug the cliff right into the corner and you should see a familiar lunch box there, with Manuscript Fragments as your reward.

2. On the way to Coffee World

Manuscript Fragments: 5

Following the path from the Radio Tower towards Coffee World, you’ll cross a bridge over a river. Then after a short way, the path diverges into two. Take the right path, and it’ll lead to a small camping area, where you can find the next lunch box just to the left of the tent.

3. Coffee World Parking

Manuscript Fragments: 9

Once you have finished with Coffee World, and have the Trailer Park Key, you’ll want to head to the exit. As you do you’ll find yourself in the car park. Immediately turn left, around the outside of a small tent. Around the left side of it will be an entrance and inside will be your next lunch box.

4. Motorcycle Club

Manuscript Fragments: 6

This can be obtained before you head to the Trailer Park after Coffee World. Instead, head right down the road, and the take the right path to the Motorcycle Club. Head around the back of the Workshop, and at the back you should find the lunchbox on the ground, just to the left of a small shed, next to a boat.

5. Near Watery Lighthouse

Manuscript Fragments: 9

Venture up to the Lighthouse, and then take a left to start taking the path down alongside it to the main road. You notice a Safe Room on your right, and then immediately after is, an outcrop of rock to the right. Head over to this to find the next lunchbox.

6. Watery Trailer Park

Manuscript Fragments: 7

As you enter the Trailer Park using the Trailer Park key, hang a right immediately and head to the corner of the Trailer Park boundary. In the corner, you will find the final lunchbox in the Watery area.

Congratulations, you now have all the Watery lunchbox locations in Alan Wake 2.

Bright Falls locations

Solutions coming soon