Developer False Prophet has announced its turn-based RPG Beast is now available via Steam early access for 24.99 EUR / 24.99USD / 20.99 GBP.

The early access version of Beast that’s just hit Steam comes with “two main character story arcs” which span “over 20 missions”, the developer explains, offering “multiple companions and hours of replayable content to explore”. However, if you’re interested and can hold on a day, tomorrow it’ll be on sale for 19.99 USD / EUR and 16.99 GBP as part of the Steam Scream Fest celebrations.

Check out the early access trailer and official word on the game, below:

In Beast, players will make moral decisions that affect the story and gameplay during gridless, turn-based combat. In a gritty medieval time torn apart by plagues and military conflict, players will traverse the Carpathian Mountains through an engaging story told & played from two opposite sides. After escaping ten years of slavery from the Ottoman Empire, protagonist Anton Sabbados returns home to discover everything has changed. Finding no time for solace, Anton is ordered to accept one last mission from Prophet-King Lurius. Struggling with his sanity, Anton sets out with his companions. When antagonist Prince Nicolai learns that Anton has been given a critical mission by his father, King Lurius, the Prince sets out to stop Anton for his own selfish reasons…

Piotr Pacynko, Founder & Creative Director at False Prophet explained: “We’ve always wanted to create a tactical RPG dealing with mature themes that will challenge your moral compass. Exploring this dark part of our human history has allowed us to create something truly unique. Now it’s time to bring in the players on our journey to complete this vision. We hope they will see the promise and support our team in completing our vision!”

Regarding gameplay, the press release states that “Players must choose to either unleash their inner demon for a short-term gain or restrain it, striving for long-term sanity and control. Advanced skill trees and perks will allow you to stay sane and protect your people or succumb to powerful insanity, killing everyone in your way. Your moral choices will affect relations with your companions and their destinies”.

Beast is out now in Steam (PC) early access. The full release is expected at some point in 2024.