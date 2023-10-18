Online Gambling in Video Games: A Controversial Trend

Within the world of online video gaming, a significant and debatable trend has emerged, blurring the boundary between gaming as we know it and gambling for real money. As microtransactions become increasingly ingrained in the industry of video games, a question arises: Could these virtual purchases be reshaping gaming into gambling?

These days, game developers employ the same strategies you’d often find in online casinos. The key difference is the absence of a responsible gambling policy since there’s no actual money to cash in on. Even sites from the list of the best real money online casinos in Canada do follow strict Responsible Gambling policies while popular video game developing studios do not. Since video games only require payments and never pay any winnings out to the players, typical gambling laws are not applied to them, but this is a mistake because players are not protected from unplanned spending.

Plus, marketing tactics make players spend more on in-game items that are of arguable value. This way, video games have more and more gambling aspects, and cause more and more problem gambling issues in the players’ community.

The Gamble Within the Game

Gaming and gambling, often used as interchangeable terms in the industry, today share some striking similarities. However, the crucial distinction lies in the approach: gaming relies on skill to attain outcomes, while gambling, conversely, hinges on chance; but the catch is that today, both more and more rely on making the players pay extra. Today, you’ll find that a lot of gaming incorporates elements of gambling.

These elements are all kinds of rewards, discounts, bonuses, skin and weapons, and in-game currency; some video games actually have plotlines where the players gamble in a casino or play a game that resembles a casino game.

Moreover, game developers started to build the whole game architecture around these extra microtransactions, making it close to impossible for a layer to earn a skill, skin, weapon, or item through their in-game activities; instead, players are offered shortcuts to buying the needed skill to achieve a new level in the game. This technology is very much like a Bonus Buy feature in online casino games where players no longer need to wait for the desired bonus feature to be triggered by the game mechanic; instead, they pay to activate it immediately. The difference, however, is that online casino players can at least get some of their winnings while video game players just have to pay extra to have fun.

Loot Boxes Unveiled

Loot boxes are one of the most outstanding phenomena in video games that are desired by players but at the same time create the most gambling in a video game. Loot boxes can be acquired through gameplay or by spending in-game virtual currency – or real money. They offer randomized rewards, meaning users remain uncertain about the box’s contents until they open it.

Loot boxes can contain various items, such as weapons, armor, or skins. These loot boxes can enhance the enjoyment and engagement levels of the game for its players, or turn out worthless. In other words, when the player pays for a loot box, there is no guarantee they get anything valuable – just like in an online slot game when a bonus feature is triggered for money.

Questions have emerged about whether buying loot boxes equates to a “game of chance” and, consequently, constitutes a type of gambling, and it actually is. The biggest problem here is that people playing video games are not expecting to be engaged in gambling and this was not their goal, and moreover, this also affects underage players and children. This way, people have to gamble to continue to enjoy the game, and they can face unplanned spending and even a gambling addiction.

The problem of loot boxes is so serious that in certain regions, loot boxes have been prohibited due to their strong resemblance to traditional gambling.

The Psychology Behind Microtransactions

A significant factor that shapes player behavior regarding in-game microtransactions is the concept of “FOMO,” standing for the fear of missing out. Game developers frequently offer time-limited offers and exclusive items that remain accessible for only a brief duration. This creates a feeling of urgency among players, pushing them towards making a purchase they did not plan to prevent any sensation of being excluded or losing something that might be valuable.

Another factor that influences the player’s spending patterns is social proof. Social proof is about the inclination of individuals to mimic the actions and conduct of others, particularly when they face uncertain circumstances. In the context of in-game microtransactions, players are more inclined to make a purchase when they see that their friends within the game are doing the same and even achieve better or faster results.

The next factor that stimulates in-game spending is “reward expectation”. Game developers often structure in-game microtransactions to grant players a sense of accomplishment. The excitement of expending a great reward is so powerful that players tend to get addicted to the very expectation, not even to the reward, and pay again and again.

And eventually, the idea of “personalization” stands as another stimulus shaping player spending habits. In-game microtransactions frequently reflect the players’ desire to make their character show personality and be unique and outstanding. This results in the acquisition of aesthetic items like skins and armor or character upgrades. Many games are built around creating totally customizable looks etc., appealing to the users’ aesthetic perception. Players might find themselves more willing to pay for items that mirror their personal style.

Player Experience and Community Response

One of the primary concerns shared by both players and developers revolves around the fragile balance between game design and the in-game economy. The problem is that game developers started releasing poorly made games that are either improved in the process when people already buy or offer shortcuts to overcome the weak moments of the game or achieve success faster.

This way, players who can afford to spend more in the game get an obvious advantage, and this creates visible inequality and discrimination. Players who are not willing to pay extra find many games too challenging and hard to play because it is impossible to succeed. On the other hand, those paying extra can enjoy extra quality and entertainment.

All these issues ruin the video gaming community, undermine the trust and loyalty of the players to the game and developer, and disrupt the connections between the players.