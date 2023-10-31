Sanguivore: Twenty Below is coming to PC early access in December

Blood Eater Games and publisher Forthright Entertainment has confirmed that first-person, co-op puzzle-horror title Sanguivore: Twenty Below is coming on December 1st to PC early access, via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Ryan Waller, Forthright Entertainment. explains: “Forthright Entertainment and Blood Eater Games are pleased to be partnering up on this fun, horror co-op experience. It really is a mix of Escape Room meets Escape Town and working together as a team, solving puzzles and stealth is your primary focus whilst being hunted. The huge amount of fun we have had playtesting the game means we are sure fans of Horror co-op survival games will have an amazing time whilst we shape the game for the full release in 2024”.

Sanguivore: Twenty Below sees you trapped in a ‘puzzle complex’; a sequence of escape rooms which gradually increase in difficulty and size all the way from a single room to an entire town. To escape, you must work to solve mind-bending puzzles, gather helpful tools, and stay sharp, all whilst trying to evade falling into the clutches of the horrifying Sanguivore. Play Solo or work collaboratively alongside a group of up to four friends. Forge an unbreakable bond of trust with your companions as your survival depends just as much on them as yourself. If any one of you falls to the Sanguivore, the rest must work together to save them from its clutches. Your journey to freedom depends on your ability to work together and find the path to multiple escape exits as you work through four distinct areas each with their own challenges, but each offering four possible escape routes.

Here’s a list of key features:

Multiple solutions – Each level has a selection of different escape routes and solutions. So don’t be afraid to try a different approach. You never know what might work.

Progression – As you complete each level, you’ll gain experience and ‘shards’ which you can use to unlock special survivor skills, perks, and skins, helping you in your ongoing battle against the Sanguivore.

Collectible cards can be found around the map, which provide additional challenges to be completed on subsequent runs providing an additional means to vary the gameplay from one game to the next.

Work together – Come together with a group of four friends to try to escape in the quickest time possible. It is vital that you all escape, so don’t let anyone get left behind.

The Sanguivore – Sanguivore translates to “blood eater”, which describes a wide selection of flesh-eating monsters. In Sanguivore: Twenty below, the first predatorial threat takes the form of Vampires, with other bloodthirsty opponents planned for future maps.

Sanguivore: Twenty Below is coming to PC on December 1st in early access.