The Ultimate Guide to Playing Online Poker in Michigan

Despite being centuries old, poker continues to grow in popularity year after year. Thankfully, the days of sketchy off-shore poker sites and home games are long gone. These days, anyone can hop online and play a few hands of poker at fair and trustworthy sites. If you’re in Michigan and interested in playing online poker, this guide should answer just about every question you have.

Understanding the Legality of Online Poker in Michigan

Before playing at an online casino, you should familiarize yourself with any laws. As of right now, online poker is legal in the state of Michigan. In 2019, Michigan became the fifth state in the United States to legalize online poker. Any resident of Michigan over the age of 21 can legally play online poker Michigan for real money and prizes.

With that said, you should know that online poker is only legal in Michigan if it’s licensed by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB). The MGCB makes sure that players have a safe and fair gaming experience. There’s no real reason not to play at a site regulated by the MGCB, as you’re protecting yourself by doing so.

Choosing the Right Online Poker Site

Now that you know the legality of online poker in Michigan it’s time to choose the right online poker site. You should only ever play at sites licensed by the MGCB. Remember, you’re protecting yourself and your wallet by playing at a site licensed by the MGCB.

Once you’ve found a licensed site, take a good look at the overall quality and variety of the games and tournaments. Check to make sure that there are actual players at the tables and that the site isn’t dead. If you like playing a specific variant of poker, make sure that they offer it, as not every site offers Pot Limit Omaha or Short Deck.

The last thing to consider is the site’s software and user interface. You want a site that is navigable and easy on the eyes with a seamless playing experience. If the site offers a mobile app, like EA Sports FC Mobile, make sure it’s actually usable and free of bugs. While it’s probably better to sit down and focus on the game, playing a few hands on the go is an easy way to make your commute go just a bit quicker.

Taking Advantage of Bonuses and Promotions

As with any form of online gambling, make sure you take advantage of every bonus and promotion available. Almost every poker site offers welcome bonuses for new players, so be sure to claim yours when making your first deposit. Likewise, they often have ongoing promotions for existing players, often for different poker variants or just for making deposits.

On a similar note, always look at what the rakeback is or if there are any reward programs. Some sites give players back a percentage of the rake, while others opt to give players points for every chip wagered or tournament entered. Always take a careful look at a site’s bonuses and promotions, as you might be able to find a great deal.