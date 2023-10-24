Waven update adds a new PvE mode and more

Waven has received an update giving it a PvE game mode, offering a ranking system that rewards the top 100 players with chests, as well as Wakfu fragments, and gems to enable you to get more cosmetics in the store.

All participants, however, will get 500 Wafku fragments that can be spent on Albuera chests, which in turn will add new rings, armbands, spells, and companions to their deck. The Battle Pass is also getting a makeover for the new season of Lance Dur – Chapter 1: Cire Momore, adding new progress mechanics.

Check out the new trailer for the update, below:

In a flooded world where only a few islands have survived the rising waters, you play a seafaring adventurer searching for answers to this great upheaval. Long ago, gods and dragons ruled the world. Today, magic remains but what of the mythical beings of yesteryear? At the dawn of a new era, choose your hero, equip your best spells and set sail for an incredible odyssey. Sail from island to island in a vast world full of colorful creatures, gain power, refine your strategy and uncover the secrets of a world adrift. Waven is a new roleplaying game experience that is accessible, fun and immersive. It combines adventure and turn-based strategy, inspired by the best tactical RPGs, with deckbuilding mechanics and valuable items to collect. It can be played for free online on PC, Mac, smartphone and tablet.

The developer says that “Challenges are available every week, and players can earn 10 to 50 stars. As they gain more, they’ll gradually unlock Battle Pass rewards”, also adding that “This season also introduces major figures, including the famous count’s traveling companions”.

On top of that things like new pets, visuals, emotes, and the other regular rewards you’d expect, the new Battle Pass also increases the amount of times you can fight Cire Momore, thanks to extra tickets. The developer says that the story will continue over two extra chapters that focus on “the poisonous Belladonna and then the nation of Albuera” saying “going up to mid-January, each chapter will offer new challenges, rewards, and seasonal fights”.

Waven is free to play and out now for mobile devices and Steam on PC.