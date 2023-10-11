Why does it seem to you that the iPhone is not changing?

On September 14, at its traditional presentation, Apple introduced new gadgets . The iPhone 13 Pro upgraded its camera, the iPad mini boasted a juicy display, and the Apple Watch tried on a durable aluminum case. For many fans of Apple products, the innovations were not enough, and this is quite logical. Even the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, may have experienced a sense of déjà vu. Remember last year’s Apple presentation. Then the developers added a brand new A14 processor, improved the camera and upgraded the battery. Among the global changes, the only thing that could be noted was support for high-speed 5G Internet.

What if the engineers are deceiving us: they change the numbers in the names of the processors, increasing the price from year to year? Perhaps the apple iphone just stopped changing? Sounds like a conspiracy theory. If Apple’s presentations don’t live up to your expectations, let’s try to figure out whether the latest iPhone models are really almost the same.

Smartphone of the future

You’ve probably seen videos of concept art of the new iPhone on YouTube. Holographic keyboard, folding screen, transparent body. This is what enthusiasts think the smartphone of the future from Apple should look like. However, none of these changes were ever implemented. It would be foolish to rely on the crazy fantasies of the authors of concept videos. Imagine how much the price of the iPhone would increase after the introduction of such innovations. And why are they needed? As they say, there is no harm in dreaming.

The imagination of the developers of Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi has stepped further. The Koreans showed the first bendable smartphone in 2019. The Galaxy Fold opened a window into the future by introducing the world to a stylish foldable screen. The Chinese decided to keep up with their neighbors. Also in 2019, Huawei presented the Mate X with a bendable screen. In March 2021, Xiaomi joined them with its Mi Xix Fold.

Logically, Apple should have released its creation with a folding screen, because competitors are watching each other in the market. Instead, Tim Cook again said that the processor has become more powerful, the camera is “more cinematic,” and the battery can hold a charge longer.

In terms of innovation, the American company is doing very sadly. They mainly affected the software part: subscriptions, services, some functions. In terms of hardware, the only thing we can mention is the camera. But, on the other hand, this is all a professional story. Most of the new camera features will be used only by professionals: directors, cameramen. Yes, the camera was pumped up. But how often do you use macro photography: do you shoot leaves, ladybugs? How often do you use dynamic focus shifting when shooting? Ordinary people saw what they had been shown before .

Functionality over design

It has become difficult to surprise people with anything. This applies to all areas: politics, sports, entertainment and even gadgets. Consumers demand bread and circuses. Therefore, most companies obediently listen to the wishes of customers: Samsung produces folding smartphones, Huawei is developing laser charging, Xiaomi surprises with a revolutionary waterfall screen with four curves. What about Apple?

In conditions of satiety with technological innovations, Tim Cook’s wards are working on the functionality of the smartphone, and not on its design. At the presentation of the iPhone X, Cook said that the design of Apple products will change every three years. But before, the appearance of Apple devices changed more often – once every two years.

The reason for the delay in change is due to the company’s perfectionistic bias. Apple is committed to quality. It is important for company employees that the picture is bright, the camera takes great pictures, and the battery lasts longer. The iPhone is changing, but doing so smoothly.

The development of the iPhone is a consistent movement forward. And the development of flagship Android smartphones often looks like this from the outside: two steps forward, then to the side, and then let’s start all over again. The reason is simple – Apple customers are not likely to leave Apple. They like that the phone works. They love that it produces predictable quality photos and the best video on the smartphone market. They like stability. Of course, it doesn’t come without problems. But, most likely, they will not be as noticeable as they are on Android smartphones.

And yet he changes

Thus, we can conclude that Apple is not cheating. Even though the last presentation did not have a wow effect, the iPhone is slowly moving forward. The company’s strategy is designed for a gradual three-year development of the gadget. The first year – the device is radically new, different from everything we have seen. Second year – Apple improves the processor, camera and battery. The third year is a transitional year, the company is preparing us for a grandiose new product.