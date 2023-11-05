5 of The Best Medieval Combat Games

Any gamer who loves medieval games has a fantastic and broad selection to choose from. Many of them offer unique immersive experiences that’ll let you travel back in time and live out your greatest medieval life. Check out a selection of five of them here.

Medieval games are one of the most fascinating game genres for players worldwide. They combine the lure of history in a simpler time of the Dark Ages with disputes and combats between kingdoms. It’s a time so different from ours, where we fought on horseback with swords and lances. Playing these games takes you back in time and lets you live out your medieval life. A life you can also live out in real life with the most refined medieval collectibles that’ll give you an immersive and authentic experience. Role-playing in real life and playing medieval games are two different experiences, but both will give you an authentic experience of being in the Dark Ages. If you’re looking for your next medieval game, you can read more on some of the most popular ones here.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

If you’re looking for authentic, realistic medieval combat, Kingdom Come: Deliverance might be the answer. Regarding the level of combat, there are few games as good as this one. You work on mastering the various weapons in order to be able to fight off the many different enemies. There are swords, hammers, and many other classic medieval weapons for you to master. It does take time to master the various weapons, so many players end up practicing their weapon of choice in order to master it to perfection.

Chivalry 2

Another one of the absolute best combat games is Chivalry 2. It’s a first-person combat game where you fight on huge battlefields with blades and fire arrows. You’re taking down enemy fortifications and infiltrating castle walls. Chivalry 2 provides the entire medieval combat experience with everything it entails. There are many customizable options, so you can make the game your own. If you don’t feel like fighting, you can even ride around the beautiful medieval universe on horseback for the entire game.

Total War: Medieval 2

Total War: Medieval 2 is the perfect game for players looking for the sweet symbiosis of medieval games and grand strategy. It’s a classic in the Total War franchise for a reason. This Total War game lets you live out the medieval grand combat scene with massive crowds of men in armor with lances ready to fight. It has a bunch of special features that make it even more cool for those who like the Total War.

Age of Empires 2

Even though Age of Empires 2 isn’t the newest one in the Age of Empire franchise, it’s the best one, according to many players. There are more ages to play through than just the medieval times, but each of them is so well-developed that it’s worth mentioning. It has classic RTS combat as well as trade and a great unit variety. It’s not a new game, but it’s still one of those that’s worth coming back to again and again.

Conqueror’s Blade

In Conqueror’s Blade, you play as a warlord leading an army into great 15v15 PvP fights. You can watch the battles from a top-down perspective or from a third-person perspective close to the action to make the most of it. There are plenty of weapons to choose from, which you can also customize. You can also customize your combat style and units. If you want, you can even combine forces, become a part of a larger force and engage in even bigger battles.