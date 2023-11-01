EA Sports FC 24: Release Dates, Gameplay Expectations, and Where to Buy

In the world of gaming, few franchises hold as much weight as the FIFA series, produced by EA Sports. For over three and a half decades, it’s been a yearly ritual for fans to eagerly await the latest installment of the game. However, in 2023, something extraordinary happened – no new FIFA game was released. Instead, a new era dawned with the introduction of EA Sports FC 24, the latest addition to EA’s football gaming universe. Let’s delve into the details, revealing what you can expect from this game-changing release.

EA Sports FC 24: A New Dawn

The absence of a new FIFA game in 2023 left fans in suspense, wondering what EA had up its sleeves. Enter EA Sports FC 24, the new kid on the block. The buzz surrounding this game is unlike anything we’ve seen before. FIFA loyalists are gearing up for a brand-new experience, albeit with a familiar touch. The game retains its licenses for every major league, beloved game modes, and cherished match types. EA Sports FC 24 has already hit the shelves, and fans are diving into the action. Let’s see how you can join the fun.

EA Sports FC 24: Where and When to Play

Standard Edition Release Time

For most enthusiasts, the EA Sports FC 24 standard edition unlocked at midnight local time on September 29. However, there was some slight variation based on your region:

American countries: Players had the privilege to dive into the game at midnight EDT.

European, African, and Middle-Eastern countries: They got their chance from midnight CEST.

Asian and Oceanic countries: The kickoff was set for midnight JST.

It’s worth noting that preloads for the game had already begun worldwide, which was excellent news given the game’s substantial 47.8 GB file size on PC and next-gen consoles. For Nintendo Switch users, the game was around half that size, weighing in at just 26.9 GB. However, it’s essential to note that the Switch version includes significantly less content, so keep that in mind as you prepare for kick-off.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition Release Time (Early Access)

For the fortunate fans who purchased the Ultimate Edition, they had the ultimate advantage – up to seven days of early access. This meant that for early access players, EA Sports FC 24 unlocked at midnight EDT on September 22. For those playing in other time zones, that translated to 05:00 BST, 06:00 CST, and 14:00 AEST.

But there was an interesting twist here. For those residing to the west of New York and Toronto, the game was available even earlier, starting at 21:00 PDT and 22:00 CST, respectively. This curious decision by EA introduced a fixed release time for Early Access, shedding light on the “up to” seven days of early access mentioned.

What to Expect in EA Sports FC 24

As EA Sports FC 24 made its grand entrance, fans were eager to see what the game had in store. While not much changed on the surface – retaining licenses, game modes, and match types – there’s always the promise of improvements under the hood. EA Sports has a reputation for enhancing gameplay, graphics, and the overall user experience with each new release, and FC 24 is likely to follow suit.

Where to Buy EA Sports FC 24

If you’re ready to dive into the world of EA Sports FC 24, you can find this game on GAMIVO. GAMIVO is a revolutionary platform for digital products run by gamers, for gamers. It’s the fastest-growing website for digital games on the market, and they are focused on bringing you the best and safest platform for all digital transactions. Browse through different games ranging from PC to console, stay protected while making your purchase, and enjoy the game!

Conclusion

In summary, the 2023 gaming landscape witnessed a remarkable shift with the absence of a new FIFA game. But in its place, EA Sports FC 24 has made its mark. The release dates are now in the past, and players worldwide have already dived into the gaming action. As fans continue to explore this new addition to the football gaming world, EA Sports FC 24 promises to be a game-changer in its own right. Stay tuned for the latest updates and keep enjoying the exciting world of virtual football.