Enhance the Arc-Ascended Experience by Utilizing a Creative Suite

Arc Ascended is finally here after a long wait and much controversy, but you can finally experience Arc in a whole new way – at least if you’re on a PC (unfortunately, console releases have been pushed back until November). With many exciting things on the horizon, there should be ample fun to be had; even for the most seasoned Arc players. Due to the huge amount of changes from the original, many content creators are already utilizing creative suites to enhance the material they create to be shared with the community; which any Ark veteran knows is a huge part of the experience!

What is a creative suite?

There are many online platforms out there that have curated spaces for photo and video editing but the CapCut creative suite is a set of tools that are driven by AI and machine learning protocols to alter and enhance user-created content from the ground up. This gives even the most novice user the creative ability to make premium-level photos and videos in Arc environments with little to no effort.

How to use a creative suite to enhance your Arc gaming content

Creative suites are becoming increasingly popular with gamers and content creators, and this is because users will have access to a plethora of options to make the overall editing experience simpler whether they’re streaming, pre-recording gaming, creating Arc fan art, sharing their experiences with the community on social media, or anything in between. This creative suite allows free account holders to:

Add music and sound effects

With a wide catalog of royalty-free music and sound effects, you can easily spice up your gaming content and not only make it more interesting but also offer brand recognition if you have a dedicated Arc social media presence. For example, many gaming YouTubers have opening credits and the right music can add an extra element of engagement.

Cut, trim, and resize tools

One of the biggest issues when filming gaming content is the fact that videos can run into exponential amounts of time, so cutting, cropping, and resizing can be extremely important for those who want to simply and effectively curate the most interesting parts of their gameplay into a shareable video. The CapCut video editor for YouTube can be a fantastic choice for this, but the creative suite can help you do so much more in one place. Either way, the AI makes these processes simple to perform and is highly intuitive for the most interesting and dynamic results.

Editable video templates

Those within the Arc fandom will know that there is simply so much to be shared, so utilizing editable photo and video templates can help for faster content creation and better branding, which is key to viewers knowing exactly where images and footage come from at a glance.

Editable tracks, auto-captioning, and background removal

Gaming is a niche that is growing in popularity and there are so many people out there getting in on the action that standing out from the crowd will be important. Having access to multi-track editing options, auto-generation for captions, and background removal can be a fantastic way to ensure that your content is seen, heard, and enjoyed by audiences around the world.

Don’t forget to collaborate, present, and share with cloud solutions

CapCut has proprietary cloud-saving solutions that are extremely secure for user peace of mind. Not only are these spaces heavily encrypted, but they allow users to generate individual links to collaborate with others, share content on a host of platforms, and even share presentations throughout the content creation phase.