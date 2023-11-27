Goblins of Elderstone “scenarios” update released

Developer Outerdawn has announced that the “scenarios” update for Goblins of Elderstone is out now, adding new win conditions, and a more streamlined game setup.

Goblins of Elderstone launched in March, and the developer says its been working hard to improve the Goblin tribe simulator, and has taken on feedback from the community. This new update is a “gameplay modification feature that includes four pre-set game modes with its own rules and limitations, including game setup options, mechanics, and parameters”. Outerdawn also adds that “in addition to the game settings, Scenarios also have a set goal, or win condition, for the player to aim for”.

Check out the developer diary which explains things in detail:

Scenarios will provide players with a fresh gameplay experience each time they start a new game. Challenges from different objectives, environments, and situations will ensure playing the same way in another game will feel different – for better or worse. During the initial game setup, players now have four options in the menu: Pantheon, Story, Random, and Scenarios. The new Scenarios option offers players a choice between unique Scenarios, each with its own set of win conditions. This system also caters to those who prefer to jump into a game rather than spend time manually customizing options. Just choose a Scenario and enter the game! Each Scenario comes with all game conditions pre-selected, including Alignment, Path, Magic, Enemy, and unique challenges. Information about the Scenarios is visible before selection, so players know what type of chaos they’re getting themselves into. The Scenarios also come with an achievement upon initial completion. Once all win conditions are met, players can continue playing the game.

Gustav, Creative Director explained “We’re really excited about this update – it adds a lot of variety to the game and allows for a more focused and goal-oriented playthrough, which is something the community has requested in the past. We hope everyone will enjoy this new feature and come back regularly as we will add more scenarios with future updates”.

Here’s the scenario overview:

Gob the Builder: In this builder-friendly scenario, Restrictive Traits are disabled, and building costs are halved. The difficulty is easy, and your objective is to get to 10,000 gold.

No Diplomacy Allowed: Try to make it to Year 100 by defending against the ever-increasing Warband Invasions constantly attacking you. Diplomacy actions have been reduced to have minimal effect. Good luck!

The Last Ice Age: The climate threatens to exterminate Goblins from Elderstone. Make it to Year 50 through the harsh winters that last 7 years, while the other seasons last only 1 year. No undead will attack during winter, so it's all about surviving the cold and somehow managing to keep your goblins fed through the long winters.

Eternal Night: Only for the most hardcore Goblin leaders! In this scenario, there is only Night, and every year you will be attacked by undead. Can you survive 30 years?

Goblins of Elderstone is out now for PC, via Steam.