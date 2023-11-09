Science Is A Boon Or A Bane

Science is a blessing because it makes life easier and more easily accessible. It has changed the world and significantly advanced in every field of life like tech, medicine, agriculture and others. Science has made life easier or more convenient than before.

Due to science, distances became shorter, and life spans became broader. The cure of deadly diseases is now possible due to the advancement of science. In ancient times, people died because of a lack of cure and proper medication, but now almost everything is possible.

Inventions Of Science:

The world has been revolutionised due to the inventions of science. In every field of life, you can see the perks of science and technology. Following are some of the main inventions of science, and a few are explained below:

Internet

Mobile phone

Robots

Artificial intelligence

Satellites

Renewable energy

Computer

Television

Fast means of transportation

Mobile Phone:

The mobile phone is a great creation of science that has significantly changed human life. You can hear and see your far of living loved ones with just a single click. The mobile phone has a compact and portable size that can be taken anywhere without any trouble. They can serve as cameras, audio, and video recorders, making it all in one device.

You can access anything with the help of the internet on your smartphone. Movies, dramas, and other entertaining stuff can easily be accessed from the mobile phone. Mobile has reduced the need for LEDs, video recorders, cameras, etc.

You can research any topic of the world with a mobile phone through the help of the internet. Smartphone has made people too busy by providing a lot of entertaining stuff that people have no time to meet with people in the real world.

Fast Means Of Transportation:

The journey of the wheel to the fastest means of transportation is possible due to science. Science has made it possible to cover the distance of days in hours and hours in minutes. In old times, people travelled on horses, camels, and ships, which took a lot of time and was also quite inconvenient.

Now bullet trains, cars, aeroplanes, and buses are there to serve the people and you and take them from one place to another conveniently. You can also carry heavy luggage with you and shift it from place to place.

Industrial Advancement:

There is a great advancement in the industries, and all is due to science. Heavy machinery has made life easier because these machines can do the work of many people in a few minutes. Heavy machinery also replaces hundreds of people in factories and increases the rate of production.

The safer alternative to traditional cigarettes like Crystal Bar, which is another great invention of science. People are switching to e-cigs due to their convenience and safety. Crystal Legend Vape is one of the most famous and pocket-friendly vapes that is the first choice of vapers.

Negative Impacts Of Science:

No doubt, science is a blessing, but it is a fact that there are also many negative effects of science. Science has made deadly weapons that can cause huge destruction if used unwisely. Inventions of science are also causing the destruction of the natural environment, which is very concerning.

Following are some of the main disadvantages of science:

People greatly depend on technology, affecting their physical and mental health.

Science and development negatively impact nature, including exploiting natural resources and leading to deforestation.

People use technology as a weapon for illegal activities like bombing, nuclear explosions, etc.

Science has increased the distances between people even when they are sitting not far from each other.

In Conclusion:

It is safe to say that just like every other thing, science and technological advancements also have their black-and-white sides and a lot of grey matter in between. It depends on the intentions of the users, whether they want to benefit from science or wreak havoc with it.