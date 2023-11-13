Spirittea is out now for Switch, PC, and on Game Pass

Publisher No More Robots has announced that rural life sim Spirittea is available now via Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Inspired by beloved Studio Ghibli title, Spirit Away, Spirittea also takes cues from Stardew Valley as it stars a writer who has escaped to the countryside to try and find inspiration for their next novel.

Check out the brand new trailer to celebrate the release of the game, below:

Spirittea follows a writer who has escaped to the countryside, in order to clear their head and find inspiration for their next novel. However, after accidentally drinking from an old mystical teapot, our protagonist begins to see the spirit world overlapping with their reality. Wonyan, a nuisance cat spirit and faithful guide, shows our writer how many spirits need saving — and hands over the keys to an old bathhouse, where spirits go to relax.

The publisher explains that it’s a “life sim, management game, and detective game all in one. Players live day to day, finding local NPCs and spirits to help, and taking part in tons of different hobbies, ranging from bug catching to karaoke”. No More Robots added that “Every spirit you help will then turn up at your bathhouse, where you can offer them towels, salts, snacks, and a lovely hot soak. Upgrading your bathhouse with new furniture, rooms and baths is key to attracting the most exciting spirits, including elusive Lord Spirits, who take up an entire room each”.

With the weather getting colder, who doesn’t want a cozy and warm life sim to play. And with Spirittea being in Game Pass, most Xbox users are likely to want to give it a try, right? The game has been in development for four years, and is from a publisher that’s put out games such as Descenders, and Yes Your Grace, so there’s pedigree, too.

Spirittea is out now for PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.