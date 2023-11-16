theHunter: Call of the Wild is getting Labrador Retriever DLC

There aren’t many games that can’t be improved with a “very good boy”, and theHunter: Call of the Wild is getting its own on November 28th.

theHunter: Call of the Wild is getting a Labrador Retriever on that date to help you in the game. Developer Expansive Worlds says that “Your canine friend can fetch any rabbit, hare, waterfowl, or upland bird on land or in water, allowing you to continue hunting without interruption”, adding: “When you command your companion to retrieve, it will diligently pick up harvests around you by order of priority, starting with the one you are aiming at. Discover the wilderness together and share the joy of hunting!

Check out the new trailer for the doggo addition, below:

Strengthen the connection to your dog by petting it, giving it treats, or playing with it, and grow its efficiency by hunting together. When it’s time to head back to the lodge after a good day’s hunt, you can count on your faithful companion to be there wagging its tail. Give your dog a name, choose its fur coat variation, and assign it traits that match your hunting style. You can even add multiple dogs to your roster, making it easy to pick which one to hunt with.

Expansive Worlds says that “The Labrador Retriever is available as both male and female, in seven unique fur coat variations: Black, Yellow, Chocolate, Silver, Charcoal, Fox Red, and Champagne”.

theHunter: Call of the Wild is out now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.