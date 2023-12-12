Dark Envoy patch adds challenge arena, makes “huge improvements”

The developer behind Dark Envoy is releasing a patch later today (December 12th) that makes sweeping changes and “huge improvements”. The patch will be deployed for 5pm (UK time) today, and is the biggest to date for the game, “leading to substantial addition to the games quality-of-life features”.

We’re talking balance changes, skill updates, enemies: all getting tweaked, while new content is also being added, as well. Event Horizon CEO Krzysztof Monkiewicz said “It might sound like the obvious thing to do, but we genuinely wanted to create a game for the players to enjoy. The community feedback was an integral part of the development process of our first game, Tower of Time. We believe we have a unique game here and won’t give up; we will continue to fight”.

Dark Envoy brings classic RPG mechanics with a skill-based combat system built on classes and specializations, and blends it with diverse tactical options of approaching your battles. You control a party of relic hunters in a tale of destiny set in a conflict-torn world.

The full update list is pretty big, as follows:

Added Challenge Arena (requested by community)

Added Training Room for testing out custom builds

Removed “Jankiness” from animations – various and massive fixes to combat and cutscenes

Improved graphics in dungeons and cleaned up combat visuals to make it much more tactical, less hack’n’slash gameplay

Improved graphic quality of in-game cutscenes

Gameplay balancing to incorporate community feedback gathered so far

Updates to classes and specializations – change or upgrade least favorite spells

Improved enemy AI

Over 30 major and small Quality of Life features requested by the community –

Ability to respec skills, expanded combat summary statistics, two new tactical objectives challenges and more

We reviewed Dark Envoy, and thought it was pretty decent, saying: “Event Horizon has clearly put a lot of effort into their creation, developing a huge world with an interesting if mildly uninspired backstory, and characters who remain likeable if a little underdeveloped. If you’re hankering after a CRPG experience that feels a little less convoluted than many, you could do worse than check out Dark Envoy’s colourful fantasy world”.

Dark Envoy is out now on PC via Steam.