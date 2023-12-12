Everdream Valley is coming to Xbox on December 15th

After a successful launch on Steam, Switch, and PlayStation, Wire Tap Media has confirmed Everdream Valley is coming to Xbox very soon, on December 15th, which is just a few a days away.

The publisher says that “Everdream Valley is a vast farming adventure with a touch of magic. By day, you’ll restore your special corner of the valley – raise various crops, care for a slew of animals, and help rebuild your grandparent’s farm”, and it does sound like the kind of thing people will enjoy, especially as the dark nights are well and truly here.

Check out the launch trailer, and the official information from the press release, below:

At night inhabit the various farmland creatures through your dreams. Each night take on the role of one of many animals around the farm through unique mini-games. The more animal variety on the farm, the more night-time adventures unlock and each mini-game has its own unique reward or impact on your farm the next morning. As a young child spending the summer on your grandparent’s farm, Everdream Valley is about recapturing the days of childhood adventure and endless imagination. A time when things like work, responsibilities, or relationships were the last thing on your mind. Explore the open world with plenty of activities all while you try to get to the bottom of what is giving you these magic dreams at night.

Here’s the key features:

Bring Life and Charm Back to the Farm: This little homestead needs a lot of attention. A sprawling variety of fruits and veggies to grow and a vast collection of animals to raise. Protect your crops, keep your animals happy and gather the resources to repair and expand your farm.

Everdream Valley has very few people disturbing the peace so animals thrive here. Pigs, cows, chickens, ducks, goats, alpacas… the list goes on. Each creature (wild and domesticated) comes with some unique influence on your farm. Everdream Valley is all about caring for animals, so rest assured you'll never be turning your favorite cow Bessie into a burger patty.

At your side will always be your trusty doggie companion. Choose from 13 different breeds and train your best bud to help with things like herding, tracking, finding treasure, and more. There's a cat too. Win him over and maybe he'll do something for you in return too. Maybe.

At night the magic of the valley comes out and your dreams let you become one of many animals on the farm through unique mini-games. Each has its own special reward or impact on your farm the next day.

Your summer days in the valley aren't just about looking after the farm. There's so much more to do! Spend the nights camping, build a treehouse, catch and collect bugs, go fishing, get new clothes, cook, take photos, build furniture, go treasure hunting. Each adventure gives you something back to help you grow your farm even more.

Everdream Valley is out now for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam), and will be released on Xbox on December 15th.