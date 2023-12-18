Latest Lil’ Guardsman video shows off the humour

A two part dev diary for Lil’ Guardsman has been released, showcasing the humour of the game, called “LOL Guardsman”, ahead of it’s 2024 release for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The new video features the same cast of three as the previous developer diaries, and delves into a bit more of the humour behind it. A previous blog also talks about how it’s not just a cosy game, too.

Check out part two below, and part one via this link.

The ‘LOL Guardsman’ two part series takes a deep dive into the role of comedy in this point-and-click adventure. In Part 2, watch as Scott Christian, Founder and Narrative Director, Matt Bernard, Writer and Game Designer and Jeremy Lapalme, Writer, discuss sharing the narrative process with others, but maintaining one consistent voice throughout the entire game. The team also talks about their approach to writing, testing, and rewriting, as well as the art of crafting stronger punchlines. Lil’ Guardsman is a narrative deduction game, inspired by the classic point-and-click genre and the mechanics of Papers, Please. Set in a high-fantasy world with the comedic sensibility of Monkey Island and other 90s Lucasarts adventure classics, Lil must make tough decisions as she decides who to allow into her castle home. Consequences can be severe, so you’ll have to make clever use of your abilities to uncover mass conspiracies and protect your castle and family from devious interlopers.

We got to play the game a while ago, whereby Lyle said it “blends the border officer setup of Papers, Please with comedy stylings of a LucasArts adventure to create a truly wonderful experience. If the rest of the game is as good as this demo then it’s definitely going to be one to look out for in the next six months, and if you don’t believe that feel free to spray me with any leftover truth serum”.

Lil’ Guardsman is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2024.