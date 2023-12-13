Lost Ark gets ‘Voldis Wonderland’ update

The latest update for Lost Ark releases today, as players will be able to dive into Voldis Wonderland, featuring plenty of new content. It’ll introduce the continent of Voldis, land of sages and alchemy, and the city of Kalinar, where it’s inspiration comes from Africa. As well as the new location, players will engage in the Gargareth Guardian Raid, a new seasonal event, Proving Grounds Season 4, and loads more.

The Lost Ark Voldis Wonderland update has been detailed in an official blog post, giving players plenty of details about what to expect when they dive in from today. Voldis sounds like a really cool place to adventure in, especially after reading what the developers say in the post.

Voldis is a new continent with an entrance Item Level of 1520 and above. The continent of Voldis is the land of sages and alchemy, with the magnificent city of Kalinar located at the mouth of Ketsla River. The city is always bustling with tourists seeking advice from the renowned sages. The city itself has a fantastic view and is full of cute Homunculi dashing to-and-fro as they run the citizens’ errands. Voldis is home to the Sages, who delve into many secrets regarding alchemy, the body, and the mind. They are well-respected for their vast knowledge and powers, and with the Chaos Guardians returning, their aid will be more than helpful in the upcoming war.

As if the new Lost Ark Voldis Wonderland update wasn’t enough, the Endgame Update will be dropping on December 20, introducing the Ivory Tower Abyssal Dungeon, featuring rewards such as Honing Materials, Gold and the new Elixir system, which will drastically increase player combat abilities by imbuing their gear with new and powerful attacks.