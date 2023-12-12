Metaphor: ReFantazio gets a new behind the scenes video

There are few RPGs as hotly awaited as Metaphor: ReFantazio from Atlus, and the new behind the scenes video gives us more insight into what to expect, whenever the game actually comes out in “Fall 2024”.

The video is called “Creator’s Voice” and features Metaphor: ReFantazio’s Director (Katsura Hashino), Character Designer (Shigenori Soejima), and Composer (Shoji Meguro) giving fans new details and some context on the game’s world, as well as how magic works, inspirations behind the music, and the battle system. We also get a bit of a look into the story behind the events that lead into the game itself.

Check out the 14 minute behind the scenes video, below. You can also see the latest trailer right here.

We don’t have a huge amount of information outside of trailers for the game, but given that it’s from the creators of Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5, among other games, it’s fair to say it’s highly anticipated. Previous trailers have had taglines such as “Enter the mirror of reality… into the pinnacle of fantasy”, as well as “Welcome one and all to the inauguration of the tournament for the throne!”. The main tagline for the game appears to be “Face your fears, take back tomorrow”.

Atlus has a busy 2024 already, with Persona 3 Reload lined up for a February release, and 2024 itself is already starting to look pretty stacked, but this one could be a serious contender come the end of 2024, especially among RPG fans. Atlus’ latest title, Persona 5 Tactica did well with us, getting a 9/10 and having Lyle Carr say “Persona 5 Tactica is unlike any other tactics game I’ve ever played, and is constantly throwing new things at you from start to finish. It has all the charm and style of a mainline Persona game, while providing a different kind of gameplay that I just couldn’t get enough of. There are very few casts of characters that I’d be happy to spend as much time with as I have Joker and the gang, and I wouldn’t change a minute of it”.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, PC (Steam and Windows), and Xbox Series S|X in Fall 2024.