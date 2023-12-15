Party Animals adds new map and holiday-related items

Developer Recreate Games is joining in the festivities this year, adding a new map and holiday-themed items to Party Animals.

The map being added is called Conveyor, and is being added to the Last Stand mode as of today (December 15th). The team says that “players will hop on a lumber mill conveyor belt that’s split into different sections and battle through wood obstacles and opponents to stay on the slowest section to claim victory”, but suggesting caution, as you should “beware of the drop at the end of each conveyor belt that disqualifies players”.

The trailer for the new map, Conveyor, can be seen below:

The thrilling new Last Stand map, Conveyor, arrives just in time to provide new ways to test friendships and family bonds over the holidays! Celebrate the holidays by decking out your characters in the latest holiday attire from the in-game shop! Several holiday-themed outfits are available for purchase with Cookies between December 18th and January 1st. Most of the standard holiday outfits will also have platform-exclusive variants with the upcoming drops on Twitch, TikTok, and five Chinese streaming platforms as part of the Winter Drop Fest event! See the platforms and timing below:

The Twitch Winter Drop Fest is live onw and runs until December 17th at 11:59pm PST. The TikTok Live Drops begin on December 17th at 7:59am PST and run until January 1st at the same time. The team behind the game says that if you can’t take part in these live events for whatever reason, you can buy “some of these exclusive platform variants” with cookies for a limited time between January 5th and 7th.

Party Animals is out now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. It’s currently 30% off until January 4th, and is also included in Xbox Game Pass. It’s down to £10.84 on Steam right now.