PlateUp! is coming to consoles in February 2024

Yogscast Games has confirmed that PlateUp! will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 on February 15th, 2024.

The co-op cooking action (which the developer says includes a “dollop of permanent roguelite progression” will be hitting consoles in the new year. Yogscast Games says that “These ever-evolving diners are built on the back of a wide selection of cuisine, equipment and layout options”, adding “there’s plenty to help players cook up a storm in their perfect restaurant”.

Check out the latest trailer, below, and the official word from the press release:

PlateUp! also supports up to 4 players both online and locally, meaning its multiplayer madness can be enjoyed from the comfort of the couch, the tense trappings of a train or even the backroom of your own restaurant, if you’re into that. Friends and family will need their aprons on and spatulas at the ready as they rally together to keep their business afloat. With over 10,000 reviews on Steam, console players finally get to know what all the fuss is about with this carefully crafted console edition. PlateUp! is the perfect game for newcomers, so get ready to throw your chef’s hat into the ring and kickstart your restaurant adventure. What’s more, the PlateUp! Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order. Aiming to reflect the fun and frantic nature of the game, it will feature four exclusive Mini-Figurines inspired by the iconic playable characters of PlateUp! Also confirmed for all physical editions of the game are additional character cosmetics, including 8 unique hats (Cat Hat, Cowboy Hat and more!) along with 4 unique particle effects.

PlateUp! will cost £49.99 / €59.99 / $59.95 for the collectors edition, or for the standard edition it’ll be £34.99 / €39.99 / $39.95. Pre-orders are available now.

