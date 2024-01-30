Drop adds new CSTM65 keyboard to its lineup

Drop has announced that it’s adding a keyboard to its lineup, in the form of the new fully customisable Drop CSTM65.

The new keyboard comes right after Drop released the CSTM80, but the Drop CSTM65 is built on the success of that previous keyboard, offering a “compact 65% layout that caters to users seeking a more streamlined and portable typing experience while offering the same level of customization as its predecessor”.

The company says that “A signature of the CSTM line, the CSTM65 features an interchangeable, magnetic case – available in polycarbonate or aluminium – that envelops nearly the entire keyboard”, which is a large part of the customisable element. It’s designed to be easily removed and replaced, so you can pick from a range of colours and decorations. It’s likely similar to how the Drop BMR1 Desktop Speakers has customisable faceplates, allowing you to make it look how you want.

The fully-built CSTM65 keyboard boasts enthusiast-level technical features including a gasket-mounted design, specially crafted ABS keycaps with side legends optimized for south-facing switches, PCBA-mounted stabilizers, 5-pin switch support, RGB lighting, and a customizable weight accompanied by five switch plate options. In addition to these features, the keyboard incorporates multiple layers of premium foam throughout for an enhanced sound and feel. To achieve the most desired typing experience, users also have the flexibility to choose from two switch options, the tactile Gateron Brown Pro 3.0 or linear Gateron Yellow KS3.

“Personal expression and customization have consistently been at the core of Drop’s identity and remain a central focus for us in 2024″, said Lukas Mondoux, Director of Drop Studio, Corsair. “With the CSTM65, we are offering users a more compact keyboard option that they can customize to their exact preferences. With numerous case designs, switches, keycaps, and weight and plate options, the possibilities for self-expression are endless – and this is just the beginning. We look forward to unveiling even more custom cases and introducing more people to the world of mechanical keyboards with our CSTM line”.

Here’s the list of features from the press release:

Gasket-mounted design with a compact, 65% layout featuring a magnetically attached customizable case

Per key RGB LEDs, custom ABS south-facing keycaps, PCBA mounted stabilizers, and 5-pin switch support (fully assembled keyboards come with a set of MacOS keys for Apple users)

Polycarbonate color cases: white, black, Laser Purple, Skiidata orange, and Shinai Green

Aluminum cases: anodized silver and black

Decorative case: Overgrowth by OSHETART

Custom weight options: stainless steel with black PVD coating, stainless steel with chromatic PVD coating, and brass with clear coating (available for purchase separately)

Switch Plates: Aluminum, Brass, FR4, Carbon Fiber, and POM (available for purchase separately)

Supports Drop’s keyboard configurator, QMK, VIA and Vial

The new keyboard will retail for $79, with cases available separately for $25 each. Full assembled you can grab it for $129.