Footballers Who Love Gaming

Footballers may be hugely wealthy and live a lifestyle that we could never dream of – with their mansions, fast cars, dream holidays and designer wardrobes – but they are a lot like the rest of us in many ways. They often share a penchant for the simple pleasures in life, much like the average person. In fact, many enjoy spending time on the seemingly trivial activity of playing video games… which is known to be a very popular pastime among footballers.

While there are those who scoff at it – and dismiss it as a meaningless and pointless waste of time, there are a number of different benefits and perks associated with it that go way beyond its apparent simplicity.

For some, playing video games is just a way to chill out, whilst for others, it can be seen as a way to improve their hand-eye coordination, improve their reflexes, and even influence the dopamine levels in the brain. Ultimately, the allure lies in the simplicity of it – and the fact that its impact on both physical and mental attributes can be surprisingly beneficial.

When they aren’t demonstrating their prowess on the pitch, here is a list of professional footballers who spend some of their free time enjoying the delights of video games:

9. Neymar

Known for his stylish gameplay on the pitch and his stylish clothing off the pitch – and for topping the football betting odds today – Neymar has himself claimed that he likes to transition into the world of video games when it’s time to wind down.

His gaming setup is extensive, as you can imagine – including both consoles and a PC, and, unsurprisingly, he has expressed a preference for Pro Evolution Soccer over FIFA. His custom-built PCs from Aorus add that touch of luxury to his gaming experience that we would expect.

8. Antoine Griezmann

Famous for his take on the ‘L’ celebration, which is, in fact, derived from Fortnite, Griezmann enjoys spending a serious amount of time on his Xbox when permitted. The FC Barcelona player apparently finds a real joy in video games, which is more than evident from his ear-to-ear smiles during gaming sessions.

7. Jesse Lingard

Next on our list is the passionate video gamer Jesse Lingard, who turns to his favourite footballing computer game, FIFA, for both entertainment and more therapeutic purposes. Lingard first took up video gaming as a form of therapy, which was needed in his stressful career – especially after experiencing that loss in the 2018 Cup Final with Manchester United.

6. Marcus Rashford

Another Man U player who enjoys a video game is Rashford. Embracing his Playstation, Marcus Rashford exhibits his competitive spirit in video games. He claims to find enjoyment in more intense gaming sessions – and spends time playing football-based games so he can showcase his skills on the virtual pitch as well.

5. Andrea Pirlo

Surprising to many, the legendary Italian footballer Andrea Pirlo is also a bit of a gamer. Describing the PlayStation as one of the greatest inventions, his love for video games adds a bit more of a fun dimension to his personality.

4. Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres took his love of video games to the next level by building his own custom man cave to play his favourite games during his time in Liverpool. Some have even speculated that his dip in form at Chelsea could even have been linked to not having a dedicated gaming space there.

3. David James

Former England goalkeeper David James became hooked on games like Tekken and Tomb Raider. However, this did raise questions on whether his excessive gaming had started to have a negative impact on his on-field concentration.

2. Ryan Babel

During the 2010 World Cup, when he was benched, Ryan Babel allegedly turned to live-streaming his gaming marathons… with a particular fondness for playing PES. Talk about having a carefree attitude during important moments in your football career!

1. Wendell Lira

Wendell Lira, the 2015 Puskas Award winner, decided to focus on professional gaming – a path which is certainly less travelled by footballers. In fact, he became even more successful as a gamer than as a football player – definitely an interesting move!

So, there you have it. Footballers are just like us and can’t resist a video game or two!