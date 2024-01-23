Reveil release date for PC and consoles confirmed for March

Psychological horror and puzzle game Reveil has been confirmed for release on PC and consoles on March 6th, 2024. There’s also a new trailer for the title been put out, showing out what you can expect to see on that release date, though it’s worth noting that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game are coming later.

For those curious, Reveil is French for “awakening”, so that kind of ties in with the theme. Developer Pixelsplit is teaming up with publisher Daedalic Entertainment for this one, which the team says “puts players in the body and mind of Walter Thompson as he seeks his missing wife and daughter through the depths of his reality, psyche, and memories”.

Check out the release date trailer, below:

Come one, come all! REVEIL releases on March 6th, 2024, and has to be seen to be believed. In the psychological horror title, players will be challenged by puzzles, dizzying displays that defy understanding, and unlocked memories brought to center stage while playing as Walter Thompson, a father and husband who is thrust back into the haunting images of the Nelson Bros. Circus where he once worked. Searching for his missing wife and daughter, he must use his wits to navigate several chapters of interlaced narratives across backdrops dripping with atmosphere. Take heed, and take notes, as there are plenty of details that will help you discover the truth. Pixelsplit has pushed the Unity game engine to the absolute limit to achieve beautifully rendered, and downright terrifying, spaces that will immerse you in a world of horror and surrealism accentuated by terror-accentuating illumination. When it’s all put together you’ll find yourself in the incredibly atmospheric experience that is making your way across the Nelson Bros. Circus.

There will be a Funhouse Edition of the game that launches on the same date, which has extra content, as follows:

Five original songs written and produced for REVEIL, featured in previous trailers

Digital Artbook filled with 41 pages of atmos-fear

An unlockable black-and-white camera effect

Unlockable developer commentary

An encore of five audio plays that allow players to dive deeper into the world and lore of REVEIL, recorded with the original voice actors from the game

Reveil is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on March 6th.