Having a website is crucial for any business today, but keeping that site up and running smoothly 24/7 can be a challenge. Website outages and slow load times frustrate visitors and can mean lost revenue. Luckily, website monitoring tools can give you the insight you need to catch issues early and troubleshoot problems quickly. The top tools provide comprehensive monitoring that checks your site from locations worldwide, alerts you to downtime instantly, and offers the reporting you need to diagnose underlying problems. Read on for the top 5 tools to keep close tabs on your website’s performance.

Zipy

Zipy is a leading all-in-one website monitoring platform that helps product development and marketing teams proactively fix issues faced by users. It offers powerful yet easy to use session replay, error monitoring, and product analytics features in a single unified dashboard. Zipy captures the entire user journey as a video replay, which helps teams understand user behaviour and any pain points encountered. It also monitors websites in real-time for JavaScript errors, API bugs or slow page loads, allowing dev teams to quickly resolve issues.

Pingdom

Pingdom serves as a longtime leader in website monitoring for its uptime and speed checks from over 70 global locations. Battery status page shows past 30 days of uptime at a glance. Get alerts via email, SMS, Slack, and other channels if your site ever goes down or page load times creep above your set threshold. Page speed tests analyse size and load times for each page element to catch problems. Clickable visitor journeys model user paths through your site. Transaction checks validate key processes like signups, logins, and purchases.

Uptime Robot

As its name suggests, Uptime Robot focuses specifically on monitoring site uptime from locations across the globe. Set up checks in minutes to continuously watch your domain and receive instant notifications via email and Discord anytime downtime is detected. Monitor unlimited sites with a free plan. Uptime Robot pings pages at 5-minute intervals. An uptime percentage display and graph show statistics over 7/30 days. Set up public status pages to display uptime metrics. Integrations connect alerts and data with services like Telegram, Slack, and more.

Freshping

Freshping provides website monitoring essentials in a streamlined, no-fuss platform. Low-cost plans cover the basics like global uptime monitoring, basic HTTP/HTTPS checks, and email/SMS notifications. Higher-tier plans add page speed tests, advanced reporting, API access to data, and more checks. Set up standard HTTP checks or browser checks that validate page contents and trigger alerts if elements fail to load. Transaction checks submit and validate form data like logins. Network tests reveal DNS and other issues.

StatusCake

StatusCake has monitored websites for over 35,000 customers in 150 countries. Plans are affordable (starting free) and built to be easy to set up even for those without a technical background. The platform checks site elements like images, links, and buttons for failures. Uptime and performance monitoring happens from over 50 global locations to provide worldwide visibility that alerts you anytime, anywhere downtime is detected.

Conclusion

Having visibility into your website’s uptime and performance is crucial for providing a smooth experience for customers. The website analytics tools above all serve that purpose with differing features and benefits. Zipy leads as the best all-around option providing the insight you need alongside flexibility and intuitive controls—everything you need to monitor your online presence and keep your site running optimally 24/7.