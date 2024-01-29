Ultros gets sneakers inspired by the game

Some sneakers (or trainers to us UK folks) inspired by the upcoming psychedelic Metroidvania Ultros have just been released. Bull Airs are responsible for dropping some of the coolest limited edition sneakers we’ve seen in some time, and you can pre-order them through the official website, however, they’ll set you back $400.

You wake up stranded, after seemingly crashing your ship on The Sarcophagus — a giant, space-drifting, cosmic uterus holding an ancient demonic being known as ULTROS. Trapped in the eternal loop of a black hole, you will have to explore The Sarcophagus and meet its inhabitants to understand the part you play.

The pre-orders for Ultros are also live for the Deluxe Edition via the PlayStation Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store. It comes with a Digital Artbook featuring imagery from visionary artist El Huervo, and the Ultros soundtrack from composer Oscar “Ratvader” Rydelius.

Experience brutal, intimate, close-quarter combat with cosmic lifeforms, driven by a sense of urgency – where precision is paramount and every cut of your blade counts. Yet this intense combat is juxtaposed with cultivating the greenery and tending to plant life in The Sarcophagus, providing precious moments of contemplation and peace. In turn, this grants deeper access to obscured paths.

Make sure you check back on God is a Geek closer to release date for our impressions on Ultros. It looks incredible, and if you know us at all, you’ll be aware we’re rather partial to a Metroidvania. As for the Ultros sneakers, they’ll be shipping this June.