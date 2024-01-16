Waven: The Whisperer season is now available

Ankama Studio has announced details of the new “The Whisperer” season for Waven, which has started as of now (January 16th), adding more than 26 rewards for the Gold Pass, and more than 56 for the Platinum + Gold pass, with the event running until February 13th.

The developer explains that “this new season also comes with a new Time Portal that lets you play as a horde of Whisperers. Don’t be fooled by appearances. Whisperers are mysterious tiny beings in armour who work in groups. They’ve taken more than one by surprise”, adding that players should “head to the time portal and try to push back the assaulting Bonta Guard. Use the “Reinforcements” mechanic to summon your troops and fight your way to the top of the seasonal rankings!”.

You can check out a visual representation of the Whispering Season rewards you can get, below:

Until February 13, the Whisperers will be invading WAVEN and accompanied by the Astramantis heroes, now available for free. The Astramantises were first seen in an early access sneak peek during the Albuera Season and are now available directly in the character creation menu. Play as one of these powerful IOPS and make good use of their unique “Mantis Leap” passive to throw yourself into the thick of the battle! To celebrate the availability of these new heroes for everyone, we collaborated with Tony Valente, the author of the manga RADIANT, to offer you the ultimate skin. Get yours now with gems in the in-game shop!

Here’s the list of items related to the Whisperer mode:

a Whisperer pet who’ll faithfully accompany you on your adventures

a set of visual effects to show off in combat and around the world

very classy Whisperer emotes

season tickets for more chances to fight Bontarians

and tons of gems to get your hands on more skins, visual effects and emotes in the WAVEN in-game shop

Waven is out now via mobile devices and Steam on PC.