Diablo 4 coming to Game Pass, four titles going multi-platform

Announced via the official Xbox podcast, Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty confirmed the vision for the future of the brand.

After rumours and speculation ran rife, it was confirmed that four titles that were previously exclusive to the console, will be coming to other systems. While the titles haven’t been announced, an education guess wouldn’t be hard to make.

You can watch the podcast episode for yourself, below:

Over on the official blog, more details were revealed by Jeff Rubenstein, saying: “To ensure long-term success for both Xbox and the industry as a whole, we must continue to evolve. Today we announced that we will expand the communities we reach: we are currently in the process of bringing four Xbox games to other platforms. These are titles which have been available to Xbox players for at least a year, including hidden gems that deserve to be experienced more widely, and live service games whose communities will benefit from welcoming even more players. We will share more details on these titles soon”.

It makes sense, with Rubenstein adding: “By bringing these games to more players, we not only expand the reach and impact of those titles, but this will allow us to invest in either future versions of these games, or elsewhere in our first-party portfolio. There is no fundamental change to our approach on exclusivity”.

Regarding Diablo 4, Rubenstein said: “We’re happy to share that Diablo IV will be available to play by the 34 million Game Pass subscribers on both PC and Xbox consoles beginning March 28! This is only the start of Xbox players being able to enjoy Activision and Blizzard games on Game Pass – we look forward to sharing more soon”.

It’s also worth noting that Game Pass isn’t changin, with the team saying: “Likewise, our commitment to game preservation is unwavering. Xbox players should have confidence in building your digital library in the Xbox ecosystem. We will continue to reward that with the most robust, player-friendly experiences, including backwards compatibility, cross-play, cross-save progression, convenient cloud gaming, and more. Xbox consoles will continue to provide a flagship experience for players; it’s where you get the best value and convenience, it’s where Game Pass provides unprecedented access to an ever-evolving library of games. To be clear: Game Pass will continue to be only available on Xbox platforms”.