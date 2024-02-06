Myth of Empires gets new trailer and version 1.0 launch date

Angel Games and publisher Imperium Interactive Entertainment has announced the 1.0 launch date for MMO Myth of Empires, along with a new trailer, as well as giving a small glimpse into the future of the planned content.

First up, then, the release date for 1.0 of Myth of Empires is February 21st. The team says that “This trailer gives an exciting glimpse into the new Dongzhou Island map, which will be featured alongside the original map players experienced during the game’s Early Access period”. The publisher adds: “The new map is home to volcanoes, picturesque isles, sandy shores, icy glaciers, and bamboo forests, while also immersing players in the realistic day-night cycle, diverse ecosystems, and varied cultures of NPCs that have made the original map such a hit among the game’s devoted following”.

Check out the trailer, below:

Myth of Empires is a multiplayer sandbox game featuring a high degree of freedom. Players will fight to survive and earn their place in a world torn by war, build fortresses, lead armies in massive battles, siege enemy cities, and establish their own empires! Version 1.0 also features a wealth of new gameplay, including warships, hang gliders, flying lanterns, richer battlefield options, item recipes, new methods of taming animals, musical instruments, new private server modes, modding, and more. In addition, the trailer hints at new civilizations to be added to the game in the future.

Here’s the key features coming to version 1.0:

New ways to traverse the world, including soaring gliders, climbing tools that will allow players to scale towering walls, rafts, warships, and giant sky lanterns.

New defensive structures and mechanical collection tools that liberate players’ creativity and enable them to build ever more advanced and powerful empires.

Explore Dongzhou Island, an expansive new world featuring islets, volcanoes, seas, and ships, as well as new boss content. This map is a free addition to the game.

New ways to play the game, including hosted and solo modes. In addition, private servers have been upgraded to have all the same functionality as the official servers.

Modding support as well as a robust modding tool, giving players more power over the world of Myth of Empires than ever before.

Simulated sieges and challenges on the three major battlefields (County Battles, Fortress Battles, and Prefecture Battles) that will allow PvE players to experience the game’s large-scale combat against NPCs, and provide PvP players a chance to hone their strategic abilities.

New ways to tame animals, with additional inherited attributes allowing them to drive equipment more powerfully.

Playable musical instruments, including the guqin, the pan flute, the pipa, and more.

A new horse racing mode.

New character, weapon, structure, saddle, and armor cosmetics will be released with updates after the Version 1.0 release.

Myth of Empires is coming to PC via Steam on February 21st.