Research Mastery: Elevating Your Argumentative Essay with Strong Evidence

Throughout your school year, it is likely that you have heard the word “evidence” spoken by your English professor or teacher at least a hundred times. It may have been marked in red ink all over your essays with questions like “Where’s your evidence?” or “More proof is needed for this point.” Whether you are working on a research paper, an argumentative essay, or a literary analysis, supporting your statements with facts is essential. However, what exactly is strong supporting evidence, and why is it so crucial? Wait until you find the answer in this blog!

Why is Supporting Evidence Important?

Online argumentative essays help experts say that evidence gives your claim or argument credibility. Without supporting data, your argument is weak, and you come across as ignorant. An argument without supporting data will fall apart, just like a structure without a solid base.

Have you ever argued with a friend about something and found the answer quickly on Google? Or have you ever told someone to “prove it” when they make a claim? That’s because you’re looking for proof. You shouldn’t just take someone at face value unless you are positive about their veracity.

The reader(s) of your essay or research paper don’t either. Strong evidence is essential if you want your writing to be credible and convincing.

What is Strong Evidence?

When crafting a convincing argument, it’s important to ensure that the evidence you present meets certain criteria. To produce robust proof that supports your claim, there are several key factors to consider.

Firstly, the evidence you use must be pertinent to the subject of your essay. It must be relevant and directly related to the argument you are making. If your evidence is not directly connected to your thesis, it may weaken your case.

Secondly, the evidence you use must be in favor of the position you’re taking. It should support your argument and provide a solid foundation for your claim. Any evidence that contradicts your position may weaken your argument or even undermine it completely.

Thirdly, the evidence must come from a reliable source. It is essential to use credible sources that are trustworthy and respected in the field. Reliable sources can include academic journals, books, and reputable websites.

Fourthly, the evidence should be confirmed by several sources. Using multiple sources to confirm your evidence strengthens your argument and provides a more complete picture of the subject.

Fifthly, the evidence should be current. While older sources may be useful, using current sources ensures that your evidence is up-to-date and reflects current thinking on the topic.

Finally, the evidence should be particular rather than universal. Specific evidence helps to provide a more coherent argument than broad, general statements.

Remember that every piece of evidence you use in your paper needs to be explained. What does this data suggest? What relevance does it have to your thesis or claim? Why is this evidence important? It is advisable to locate a different piece of evidence if you are unable to satisfactorily address these queries because it will weaken your case.

Types of Strong Evidence

In order to establish an argument or to support a claim, it is important to provide strong, reliable evidence. One of the most effective ways to do so is through the use of statistics and study quotes derived from reputable sources, such as articles or reports written by subject matter experts. Such evidence can be found in a variety of reliable sources, including scholarly publications like books and journals, news articles that have undergone independent verification, and trustworthy websites. If you are unsure where to start looking for such evidence, the library at your school can be an excellent resource to help you locate reliable sources of information. By utilizing strong evidence, you can bolster the credibility of your argument and persuade your audience to your point of view.

Finding Evidence

As we have stated, compelling evidence needs to come “from a credible source.” However, a lot of adults and students are ignorant about how to assess the reliability of a source. After all, false information from dubious sources frequently circulates on social media.

Academic databases and search engines are useful tools for weeding out dubious sources. Checking to see if the data and statistics are being reported by other sources is also a smart idea.

When in doubt, consider assessing a source using the acronym RADCAB. RADCAB is an acronym for:

Relevancy

Is the data pertinent to the subject or query you’re investigating? If you want to locate the most relevant facts, use specific search terms. Verify that you fully comprehend the significance of the piece of evidence. If not, you run the risk of unintentionally presenting irrelevant or off-topic evidence.

Appropriateness

Selecting the right kinds of sources for your work is also crucial. For example, a literary analysis of a fictional novel would be ideal if it contained a quote from the book. It wouldn’t, however, be suitable supporting material for a research paper.

A personal story about going fishing with your grandfather would work nicely as supporting evidence, but it wouldn’t hold up well in an argumentative essay about protecting aquatic environments.

Detail

A reliable source will provide sufficient depth of coverage for the subject of your investigation. Examine a website’s sitemap, in-text citations, Works Cited, titles, subheadings, and graphics to determine if it offers comprehensive, in-depth information about your subject. Particulars carry a lot more weight than generalities.

Currency

Verify the most recent update or publication date of your source. Older sources are appropriate in some circumstances, like historical research papers. For your paper, however, you typically want the most recent and up-to-date evidence possible.

For example, you wouldn’t want to cite a 1993 medical study in an All Essay Writer service on a topic related to essay writer help.

Authority

Is this writer, group, website, or business equipped to inform others about this subject? Why? What qualifications do they possess?

Make sure you assess the source of the information as well as the individual or group that provided it.

Bias

Use unbiased sources in your writing to maintain impartiality. Biased sources have an agenda, and they report information with a specific purpose, such as to entertain, convince, educate, or sell something. Check the author, mission statement, tone, and name of the website for any ulterior motives. Check if the information is being reported by other sources as well, and evaluate any specific changes or additions made by your source.

FINAL THOUGHTS

To make a convincing argument, provide strong evidence with quotes, figures, and facts from precise, reliable sources. Ensure your citations are accurate and lead back to original sources to prove your ethical research.