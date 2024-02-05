Servonauts, a co-op party game set in space, announced for PC and Switch

Maxart has announced the co-op party game set in space, Servonauts, will be coming to PC and Nintendo Switch in the first half of the year.

The studio says that “in the meantime, eager space gas station attendants can add Servonauts to their Wishlist and get a taste of the cosmic chaos during the Steam Next Fest, when the Servonauts demo will be available to play between February 5th and 12th”.

Check out the announcement trailer to see some of what the game will include:

Servonauts is an absurd couch co-op party game for up to 4 players. Use wobbly physics-based pipes to pump fuel to your customers or die hilariously while trying. Put on your space suits and work together to service space cars and keep your galactic oil baron CEO happy. Play solo or as a group of up to 4 in a local co-op to overcome traps, pipes and each other across a series of whacky levels and environments.

Here’s the list of key features, from the press release:

Work Hard, Play Harder – Work with your team as efficiently as possible, unless they’re in your way! Your communication, patience, and relationships will be tested as you aim for the Gold Stars! Will you help your teammates by connecting pipes and mixing the right fuels? Or will you hinder them by stealing their pipes, dropping them in lava, or dragging your friends off platforms?!

Returning Customers – Each level has unique challenges designed to test your skill, teamwork, and coordination. To collect all three Gold Stars, you and your friends will need to step up your game. Masterful teams can push harder and harder to raise their high scores and earn their bragging rights. Will this mean the Servonauts finally get a vacation? (Don't be ridiculous…)

Chaotic & Colourful Madness – To pump these cars, you'll need Astroil's patent-pending floppy fuel pipe technology! They can bend and stretch to get fuel where you need it. They're even partially lava-resistant! Be careful though, pumping the wrong fuel can trigger explosive consequences.

Servonauts is coming to PC and Switch in the first half of this year.