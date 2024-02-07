Tenderfoot Tactics coming to Switch and Xbox this month

Developer Ice Water Games has announced open-world RPG Tenderfoot Tactics is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on February 21st.
The team says that Tenderfoot Tactics is a modern tactical RPG, but that it’s inspired by the classics, adding it has “A novel, deterministic combat system, with easy to grasp rules and astonishing depth. No random miss chances. No damage ranges”.
Check out the latest trailer, below:
Unearth ancient ruins, discover strange artifacts, and meet new friends, in a lush, painterly world. Explore the reaches of the archipelago by boat. Take to the skies as a bird to survey the landscape and plan the best route forward.
For a generation, the terrible Fog—one vast, voiceless, and cruel spirit—has been eating the once-thick forests of the mainland. Now, with nowhere left to call home, and granted magic by the friendly spirits of the archipelago, one small party of would-be adventurers sets out. Find a way to save the many goblin towns of the rocky coast, discover the truth of the Fog, and, if possible, put an end to it.
Manipulate the elements to turn the battlefield to your advantage, but beware the consequences, as nature is complex and fickle. Open chasms, raise mountains, boil lakes, drain rivers. Start fires you later regret.
Here’s the key features:
- Explore the archipelago to your heart’s content, finding surprises along the way.
- No damage ranges or miss chances: each attack makes a predicted amount of damage, so plan accordingly.
- Evolve and customize your goblins, granting them different abilities. Each goblin is unique, try out different party combinations.
On Xbox Tenderfoot Tactics will support play anywhere as well as smart delivery. It’ll also be 1080p/1440p at 60fps on Xbox One and Xbox One X, with a 1440p/2160p resolution and 60fps on Xbox Series S|X. The Switch version will be 1080p/720p resolution at 30fps for the “docked and handheld experience respectively”, while it also supports touch controls when playing in handheld mode.
Tenderfoot Tactics is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox on February 21st.