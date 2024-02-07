Three Australian casino games for geeks

Modern casino games are just as addictive as online RPGs. Developers use different graphics technology and carefully thought out the plot line and characters. This is favorably combined with the unpredictability of the gameplay.

Little Panda Dice from Endorphina

This slot belongs to such genres as “Dice” and “Animals”. The main role in the game went to Panda. The machine was designed in the oriental style. Its rate of return to players in theory is equal to 96.05%. Dispersion of the slot is at the level of average. The new online casino calls this game one of the most exciting.

Payable sequences of symbols are able to form in 1024 directions. The playing field of the machine provides 4 rows and 5 reels. On the rotation player can put no less than 0.40 coins and no more than 100 coins.

The size of the maximum win per scroll reaches 500 thousand credits. To form a prize combination may require from 2 or from 3 identical symbols, depending on the features of a particular one.

The slot also supports a number of additional features:

Cascading icons;

Doubling game;

Free spins;

Special symbols Wild and Scatter.

Icons from the budget price category were presented in the form of numbers on dice from one to six. For combinations with such pictograms user can get a payout of 5 to 250 game coins.

Medium in value are icons in the form of Purple and Pink flowers, Butterfly, Frog and Panda. These icons in prize combos bring a cash prize of 50 to 750 game coins.

The most expensive game symbol is the Golden Cube, which also acts as a scatter symbol and activates a series of free spins. For combinations with him, gamblers can get 200, 1 000 or 2 000 credits.

Panther Queen by Pragmatic Play

This slot was presented to the public in 2017. It belongs to the genres of “Animals” and “Adventures”. The plot events in the game unfold in the wild jungle. The maximum prize in the game for one spin reaches 500,000 coins. By the way, you can learn more about the developer here.

The volatility of the machine is high, and its RTP was 96.5%. The value of the coin can be adjusted by the gambler in the range from 0.01 to 0.5. On the line is allowed to bet no more than 10 coins.

The size of the bet per rotation ranges from 0.25 to 125 game coins. The machine provides 3 rows and 6 reels. Winning combinations are determined according to 25 fixed directions.

The game provides bonus options such as: Rounds of free scrolls, Expanding icons, Wild symbol, Scatter symbol, Multiplier. Icons of the budget price segment were made in the form of playing cards with face value from 9 to Ace. In prize combinations they are able to bring winnings of 15 to 375 game coins.

Average-paying icons in the game four: Flower, Snake, Toucan and Monkey. In prize combinations they give a payout of 50 to 1250 coins. The most expensive symbols are Black Panther and Panther Queen, which bring up to 2,000 credits in pay combos.

A series of free scrolls is activated when you fall Scatter in the amount of three Scatters. Also in the game operates payout multiplier, which is determined on the sixth reel. The size of the latter can be from x1 to x10. In the case of falling out the Wild on the middle reel, it expands to all three cells of the reel.

Gods of Giza by Genesis Gaming

This table was made in a mythological theme. Its release took place in 2017. The automaton belongs to such genres as “Ancient Egypt” and “Treasures”. Bonus features in the game are only three:

Wild symbol;

Scatter symbol;

Freespins.

Rounds of free scrolls in the amount of 8 pieces are activated when three or more Scatters fall out. Wild symbols in the form of Scarab are able to replace all other icons, in addition to the Scatter Symbol, helping to create paid sequences of symbols.

The slot has 4 rows and 4 reels. Prize combos are formed in 20 directions. The volatility of the machine is at the level of average, and its theoretical return rate reaches 96.13%.

Budget symbols in the game are playing cards from Jack to Ace. Average in value are icons in the form of Anubis, Goddess and Pharaoh. The most expensive icon is Scarab. Symbols in the form of Ankh, which is a Scatter, can create combinations of more than 5 icons. The size of the maximum linear win in the machine is 250 coins.

David Reid broke down the famous slots and wrote this article.