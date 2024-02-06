Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice launches on SteamVR

Fast Travel Games has announced that Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice has now launched on SteamVR, having been previously only on Meta Quest and PSVR2.

The SteamVR version launches with a 20% discount (for a limited time), but would otherwise be $29.99, and will support Valve Index, Meta Quest and Rift via Link cable. The team says it has “quality settings allowing you to tweak aspects like texture quality and resolution scale”, and also features support for the bHaptics vest peripheral, allowing players to “immerse themselves in the game like never before”.

The bHaptics support is also now available for Quest players via an update. Check out the latest trailer, below:

Become a vampire. Strike from the darkness and drink the blood of your prey. Use stealth, persuasion, and an arsenal of upgradable abilities to sneak past enemies undetected or punish the guilty in the seedy backstreets of nighttime Venice. Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is an open-ended, narrative Adventure RPG set in the World of Darkness universe. You have the power to strike fear into the hearts of a criminal underworld as an untraceable shadow, picking off targets one-by-one. Shadows are your ally. Take to the rooftops and seek new paths away from enemy eyes. Use Shadow Traps to snatch up unsuspecting prey and drag them into Oblivion. Activate Cloak of Shadows and slip unseen through enemy defenses. In Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, stealth is your weapon.

A patch is also in the works for the PlayStation VR2 version of the game, but Fast Travel Games didn’t say what this would include or entail, other than it will be released “at a later date”.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is out now for PSVR2, Meta Quest, and now on SteamVR. Check out our full 2024 release date list, here.