Wave-based demon shooter Hellbreach: Vegas release date confirmed

Developer Infinity Ape Studios and publisher Iceberg Interactive has confirmed its wave-based first-person shooter Hellbreach: Vegas is coming to Steam early access on March 11th.

Described as a combination of Call of Duty’s Zombies mode, Killing Floor, and some Left 4 Dead, it’s said to be made by “Ash, the one-man army behind Infinity Ape Studio”, with the publisher saying you “Play as a solo survivor or a team of up to four and face a demonic threat. Set new records as you shoot your way through waves of demons in the neon-lit streets of Las Vegas”.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

Slay your way through a series of maps, each round more challenging than the last. Earn cold hard cash to upgrade your guns, and unlock other bonuses that will help you survive what’s to come. Unlock over 19 weapons. Slaughter demons in your preferred style with a combination of modern and futuristic firearms and melee weapons.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Viva Las Vegas! – Attempt to survive the demonic hordes invading Las Vegas on your own or in teams of up to four players. Take down demons, rack up your cash, and in classic Vegas fashion, go on a spending spree to open up new areas, upgrade your arsenal, and equip powerful perks. You’ll be putting the shotgun back into a shotgun wedding!

Better Hope Lady Luck Is On Your Side… – It wouldn’t be a trip to Vegas without a game of chance, so why not play the slots in between demon-busting? Spin the ‘Win a Weapon’ machine to boost your firepower, or how about chancing your arm at the ‘Pull a Skull’ machine for the chance to hit the jackpot with your post-game winnings?

It’s Time to Clean Up Sin City – Multiple action-packed maps and three bespoke demon-blasting game modes will greet the first arrivals to the gates of Sin City. Endure endless rounds on the neon-lit streets of Vegas in ‘Survive’ or crank up the difficulty in the claustrophobic ‘Trapped’ mode. Each mode presents a unique survival challenge, and more details on future updates will be available via a roadmap at release.

Hellbreach: Vegas is coming to Steam early access on March 11th.