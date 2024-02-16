What should you expect from Bitcoin in the upcoming year?

Bitcoin is indispensable in the crypto market, and investors have high expectations when it comes to its development. Considering it was the first cryptocurrency delivered in the middle of an economic crisis and evolved to be legal tender in El Salvador, we can say that leveraging its features can truly change the world. Bitcoin can provide access to education and financial stability if appropriately used, but it can also be the object of further innovation since it gives us blockchain technology.

The cryptocurrency has improved so well that if you don’t know where to buy Bitcoin, you’ve got the option to use your debit card or credit card or leverage third-party payments and bank transfers. Therefore, Bitcoin is easy to access for anyone interested in investing and trading for the long term.

But as we approach another year for crypto, we’re wondering what’s the upcoming direction for Bitcoin in 2024. Let’s see what some predictions are about it.

Bitcoin continues to be secure and reliable

In terms of security, Bitcoin was always reliable for users, whether beginners or professionals. That’s because it’s backed by hashing technologies and unique cryptographic codes that secure transactions. Bitcoin mining is also secured through the PoW consensus mechanism, where blocks are difficult to solve since they contain complex mathematical puzzles and problems requiring computational power.

If we compare other similar cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin, we can see how ahead of its time it is. Ethereum, the second most-used coin, has constantly employed updates and upgrades in order to solve scalability issues and is still challenged with serious difficulties in meeting sustainable security measures. That’s why Bitcoin will continue to rule the market in regard to consumer safety.

Bitcoin halving will impact prices

The next Bitcoin halving will happen in 2024, most probably in April, when the block reward will be downsized. The current block reward is 6.25 BTC, but the fourth halving will bring it to 3.125 BTC. Although this event increases demand and lowers Bitcoin supply, it may affect the cryptocurrency and the entire market with a bullish trend.

Considering that it will get more challenging to mine Bitcoin, its prices will increase before and after the halving, driving similar price surges in the entire crypto market. This happens because Bitcoin dominates the crypto ecosystem since other assets are altcoins and, therefore, follow its business model but are considerably different. There’s also a difference from an economic perspective, where Bitcoin is a commodity, and all other altcoins are considered securities.

Bitcoin mining will affect the environment

Bitcoin mining already affects the environment by emitting roughly 85.89 Mt of CO2 in one year. That’s because the main mining source is coal, which ensures half of the electricity required for mining on a global scale. Of course, the rising prices of Bitcoin also trigger an increase in the resources used for mining, which is why Bitcoin will pollute the environment increasingly in the future when the demand goes up.

Unfortunately, we haven’t found a way to minimize Bitcoin mining effects since it already uses the PoW consensus mechanism, which is not exactly the most efficient. Other coins, such as Ethereum or Solana, are more environmentally friendly since they either moved to PoS or were created with sustainability in mind. However, cryptocurrency mining cannot be completely green, which is why the industry is a considerable contributor to climate change.

Bitcoin will be regulated in more countries

For now, Bitcoin is regulated as a legal tender in El Salvador, where the president strongly encourages citizens to use it for daily transactions and rely on its value. Indeed, the project hasn’t succeeded in how he viewed it since the country is still developing, and digital literacy wasn’t a priority.

But this is one step ahead for Bitcoin to get closer to being regulated on a global scale. The SEC has already recognized Bitcoin as a commodity, and it is moving towards accepting BTC ETFs in the crypto market, leading us to believe that Bitcoin is closer to becoming useful in the real world soon. The pressure from crypto users and investors might convince governments that crypto is valuable and represents the future of money.

Bitcoin will have a lot of competition

Bitcoin is incomparable on the market, having revolutionized the way we perceive money and investments. But it’s got its flaws, too, from being less innovative to being too volatile, which is why the rising competition will be a great challenge for Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency is already compared with Ethereum, the asset that provides the best blockchain and development tools for crypto users, with some believing that Ethereum will eventually overthrow Bitcoin.

There’s a lot of competition, especially on the environmentalist side, with an increasing number of green currencies taking over the market. Chia, Cardano, Nano and Algorand are infinitely better than Bitcoin in regard to energy consumption and resourcefulness, but considering they’re less famous, it’s less likely to become greater than Bitcoin.

Bitcoin will improve technically

Bitcoin improvements have been few compared to Ethereum, but that doesn’t mean it’s not developing as a technology. For example, the latest Bitcoin upgrade, Taproot, ensured transactions were faster and safer for users while becoming more efficient to verify by nodes and validators. It also contributed to better blockchain scalability.

Other upcoming updates include drivechains, which will make it easy for Bitcoin to be sent and received through different sidechains and second blockchain layers. Bitcoin covenants follow in the developing process and’ll make transactions more efficient with the help of new script languages, starting the era of new financial instruments in the crypto market.

Wrapping up

Bitcoin has a lot to offer, and it’s not even at its total capacity. The cryptocurrency evolved so much in the past years that now most of the population can access it and leverage it for the future as an investment. But Bitcoin will become greater through higher prices, better regulations and a more thorough security framework. However, it must mitigate its challenges, from green issues to volatility and competition.

Featured Image By vector_corp