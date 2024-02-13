WWE 2K24 ‘Showcase…of the Immortals’ trailer released

2K has today released a trailer for WWE 2K24 that shows off plenty of details regarding its Showcase…of the Immortals mode. For fans of the biggest company in Sports Entertainment, there’s plenty to unpack and lots to look forward to when the game releases on March 5, 2024.

We’ve all got our favourite memories of WrestleMania, and in the trailer for WWE 2K24 and its Showcase…of the Immortals trailer, we see plenty of them, seamlessly transitioning between stunning graphics and real-life footage. There’s Hulk Hogan famously slamming Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon in their iconic Ladder Match from WrestleMania X, and The Rock taking on Stone Cold at WrestleMania XVII in a No DQ Match. Tons of other Superstars feature in the trailer, such as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley, as well as the Firefly Funhouse that was one of the most surreal moments ever to feature at the PLE.

In Showcase…of the Immortals, players will get to play through 21 of the most iconic matches across five decades which are unlocked by completing the previous match. These include:

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat w/ George “The Animal” Steele vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage w/ Miss Elizabeth – WrestleMania III;

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – WrestleMania III

“Ravishing” Rick Rude w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan vs. Ultimate Warrior – WrestleMania V

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper – WrestleMania VI

Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania X

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – WrestleMania 13

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock – WrestleMania X-Seven

Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – WrestleMania XX

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25

Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton – WrestleMania 31

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 35

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match – WrestleMania 36

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens – WrestleMania 38

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 39

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka – WrestleMania 39

It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan, especially as WrestleMania 40 takes place in just under two months where Cody Rhodes is looking to finish the story against Roman Reigns, and Iyo Sky will be defending her title against former Damage Control ally Bayley. With tons more matches to be announced, getting to play WWE 2K24 in the interim is just what the fans need, especially with its focus on WrestleMania via the Showcase…of Immortals a huge part of it.