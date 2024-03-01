Over 12,000 games from 150 developers, a scattering of generous promotions, and 24/7 support are just a few reasons for the insane popularity of 1Win in Canada. This top online casino legally provides its premium services in the country, and has deservedly become a priority choice for thousands of locals. In our review, we will introduce you to this brand in-depth.

License and Legality

We know that there are many rookies among our readers, so we can reassure you: 1win is a fair online casino with an excellent reputation, which is respected in the gambling industry and popular in many parts of the world. It complies with Canadian law and promotes the principles of Responsible Gaming by keeping underage people out of its services.

The 1win Canada site has an active license number 8048/JAZ 2018-040, issued by Curacao eGaming. This is a document from a reputable international regulator. Its presence confirms the operator’s commitment to work according to the strict standards of the online gambling industry, as well as the fact of control over its activities.

Thus, you have nothing to fear if you want to play for money on this site protected by modern technologies.

Registration Process for Canadians

If you have explored the 1win website and you like what you see, then proceed to registration. This is a one-time procedure, the purpose of which is to grant the visitor of the platform the status of its client. Keep in mind that this is only allowed for adults, because the operator complies with the local legislation and international standards of the online gambling industry. We have prepared a mini-guide for rookies, which will allow you to cope with the necessary actions as quickly as possible, without making a single mistake:

Go to the 1win Canada website; Find and click on the button labeled ‘Registration’ at the top menu; Select Quick registration type; Specify CAD as your account currency; Enter your cell phone number and email address; Enter the promo code 1WINSCA if you want to get a bonus, or skip this step; Create a complex password from numbers, letters and special characters; Confirm your agreement with the Terms and Conditions (if you have not read them, it will be automatically considered that you are familiar with them); Press on the button labeled ‘Register’; A confirmation code/link will be sent to your email. Use them to activate your account.

An alternative way to register with 1win online casino is to create an account through social media. Select the appropriate option after clicking on the ‘Registration’ button. After that, click on the logo of one of the social networks and follow the instructions to link your account to the site.

Welcome Offer

Having successfully completed all the steps required to create a 1win casino account, Canadian players can activate the 500% Welcome Package. This consists of four deposit bonuses, and allows them to receive up to 1,050 CAD in total. These funds can be used in both casino games and sports betting (because 1win also operates as an online bookie).

Note that there are other promotions available on the operator’s website: Free spins for deposit, Cashback on slots up to 30%, etc. Before participating in them, read the terms and conditions carefully.

Banking Options

Every Canadian customer of 1win has the opportunity to conduct money transactions. Start by making a deposit to get a chance to win money. This type of transaction is available immediately after registration. If you manage to win money, you will have to undergo an identity verification procedure before making your first withdrawal request.

In the table below you can see the payment options available to 1win Canada customers.

Payment option Minimum deposit, CAD Maximum deposit, CAD Minimum withdrawal, CAD Maximum withdrawal, CAD Visa 10 1,000 40 560 MasterCard 10 1,000 40 560 Perfect Money 10 1,060 23,44 1,245 Cryptocurrency from 15 From 405 From 20 15,187 Neosurf 5 1,400 Not used Not used AstroPay 10 10,000 Not used Not used

1win Casino Games Compilation

Both novice and experienced Canadian gamblers will be impressed by the range of games in the 1win collection. The operator regularly adds new titles to its collection. There are now more than 12,000 (!) amusements to satisfy the expectations of both old-school and modern players. All of them are categorized:

Slots;

1win Games;

Blackjack;

Roulette;

Jackpot Games;

Bonus Buy;

Aviator;

Lucky Jet;

Quick Games;

Live Casino.

The selection of games is oriented both for low rollers and high rollers, thanks to different betting limits. Demo mode is available for all games except real dealer titles.

Pay attention to the Jackpot Games category. As you can understand from the name, in it 1win casino has placed amusements with a chance to win the jackpot. At the time of writing this expert review, the jackpot size exceeded 13 million CAD!

Software Providers

What developers of iGaming content an online casino cooperates with says a lot about its status. 1win Canada offers its customers round-the-clock access to games from more than 150 (!) studios with an excellent reputation. This allows the operator to guarantee users both the quality and quantity of titles. Its partners include:

Microgaming;

NetEnt;

Red Tiger;

BetSoft;

Evolution Gaming;

Playson;

Ezugi;

Play’n GO;

Amatic;

BGaming, etc.

You can explore the list of partners of 1win casino by clicking on the ‘Providers’ button in the lobby. If you want to see only games from a particular studio, click on its name.

Customer Support

1win online casino has a professional support team. Its employees are able to quickly deal with questions and difficulties of Canadian customers through several communication channels:

Live chat. Press on the button in the bottom right corner to activate the chat and speak directly with a consultant. This is the fastest way to get help;

Email support. At the bottom of the site, you can find four email addresses to collect different types of requests. Use this option to explain your situation in detail;

Social networks. The operator is also active on Facebook, Telegram, and Instagram. Canadian players can write to it in private messages to get a response.

The 1 win support team is available 24/7, so you won’t be left alone with your difficulties. They will be resolved as soon as possible.

Most Common Questions

What to Do If I’ve Lost My 1win Login ?

Click on the appropriate button in the authorization window to get instructions on how to recover your password. You can also ask the online casino support team for help.

Can I Pay with Neosurf at 1win Bet Online Casino?

Yes, Canadians can use this option to make a deposit, but it is not suitable for withdrawing winnings. Therefore, if you manage to win money, choose an alternative payment method to withdraw it.

Can I Use the Services of 1win Betting Website in Canada?

Yes, this online gambling operator is legal in the country and accepts local adult players.