Dead as Disco announced by new studio, Brain Jar Games

Brain Jar Games has announced Dead as Disco, along with the news it has had a $6.7 million seed round from investors, for the title due in 2025.

Leading the round of funding were Transcend Fund and Menlo Ventures, with 1up Ventures, and more. The new title “Dead as Disco, promises to blend John Wick’s kinetic action with the music-fused choreography of Baby Driver”.

CEO Will Cook said: “There’s a fantasy that every action fan can relate to: when that perfect song comes on, the adrenaline kicks in, and every move you make just flows to the music. Our team is laser-focused on delivering that innovative moment-to-moment experience, one overflowing with audio-visual spectacle and irresistible watchability. And the best part is we’re putting it in players’ hands in 2025″.

Speaking on the funding found, the CEO said: “The enthusiastic backing we’ve received for our game and studio vision is inspiring and deeply motivating”, adding “Transcend and Menlo immediately understood our ambitious dream to create a new, spectacular form of gameplay that you love to share with friends.”

Brett Krause, General Partner at Transcend Fund said: “Brain Jar is creating something really special, an iconic spectacle that will stand out from the crowd. They’re combining music, gameplay and tech to easily share moments with virality by design as a key to find and scale audience. Will’s ambitious, global vision goes beyond just making a fun game. It is to build a company that is a platform for musicians and creators alike, and he has assembled the top-talent necessary to build fast and deliver”.

The studio says that “Inventing new multiplayer experiences is what drives Cook, an award-winning leader with more than 20 years of experience as a designer and creative director. He was a pioneer of MMO dynamic content with RIFT’s titular event system, and pushed the boundary between genres with the simultaneous turn-based MOBA, Atlas Reactor. Cook is joined by co-founders from the Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Call of Duty franchises. Together they’ve launched more than 30 titles across PC, console, and mobile, and have more than a century of industry experience”.