Jurassic World Evolution 2 getting new ‘Secret Species Pack’

Jurassic World Evolution 2 continues its support with more DLC in the form of the ‘Secret Species Pack‘ releasing on March 13. The DLC will feature four new species of dinosaur as well as some bioluminescent skins for the Indoraptor and Indominus Rex. It will release for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One at the price of £5.99.

These magnificent additions feel more alive and detailed than ever before, giving your guests a unique and memorable experience as they marvel at the stunning new species, including fan-favourite bioluminescent variations, making nighttime an awe-inspiring experience.

The four species coming to Jurassic World Evolution 2 as part of the Secret Species Pack are as follows:

Spinoceratops – First introduced in season four of Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and DreamWorks Animation’s hit series on Netflix, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. This species is instantly recognisable from its impressive fin to its imposing horn; however, DNA analysis indicates that Spinoceratops is a predominantly peaceful species.

– First introduced in season four of Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and DreamWorks Animation’s hit series on Netflix, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. This species is instantly recognisable from its impressive fin to its imposing horn; however, DNA analysis indicates that Spinoceratops is a predominantly peaceful species. Stegoceratops – One of Dr. Henry Wu’s creations, first showcased in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s 2015 film, Jurassic World on Dr. Wu’s computer. The Stegoceratops’ intimidating horns coupled with its spiked tail, neck, and back make this armoured species a formidable foe.

– One of Dr. Henry Wu’s creations, first showcased in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s 2015 film, Jurassic World on Dr. Wu’s computer. The Stegoceratops’ intimidating horns coupled with its spiked tail, neck, and back make this armoured species a formidable foe. Ankylodocus – The largest bioengineered species. Ankylodocus boasts sharp spikes on its back and a clubbed tail for defence. This colossal species’ defensive capabilities are unrivalled.

– The largest bioengineered species. Ankylodocus boasts sharp spikes on its back and a clubbed tail for defence. This colossal species’ defensive capabilities are unrivalled. Spinoraptor – A genetically modified predator. This species possesses the cunning and ferociousness of its component species: the Velociraptor and Spinosaurus. As a social creature, the Spinoraptor requires a small group to remain content within its habitat.

As mentioned earlier, bioluminescent skins for the Indoraptor and Indominus Rex are also being introduced in the DLC, along with a small update which features some minor fixes and enhancements.