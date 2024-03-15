Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Copper Wire

Copper Wire is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on the Copper Wire. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Copper Wire in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Copper Wire as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Copper Wire isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Copper Wire needs to be crafted using the Assembler machine. To build the machine itself you will need 10 Aluminum Rods, 10 Stone, and 4 Plant Oil.

Once built, you can produce Copper Wire in the Assembler. To do so you will need 2 Copper Ore

Where can I find the materials I need?

Copper Ore is a natural resource found in Lightyear Frontier. It can be found in the following areas of the map:

Edge Cliffs

What do I need the Copper Wire for?

You use Copper Wire for the following upgrades and buildings:

Advanced Furnace

Grinder

Weather Station

Strange Lamp

Silo

Sprint Speed I

Vacuum Harvester Power I

Searching for other materials in Lightyear Frontier?