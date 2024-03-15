Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Salty Fodder

Salty Fodder is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on Salty Fodder. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Salty Fodder in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Salty Fodder as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Salty Fodder isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Salty Fodder needs to be crafted using the Fodder Oven machine. To build the machine itself you will need 20 Stones, 6 Wood, and 2 Plant Oil

Once built, you can produce Salty Fodder in the Fodder Oven. To do so you will need 1 Chromaize Oil and 1 Caroot Seeds

Where can I find the materials I need?

The Chromaize Oil is made in the Oil Presser machine, using the Chromaize plant.

Caroot Seeds can be acquired in Edge Cliffs area by sucking them up from plants growing in the wild.

What do I need the Salty Fodder for?

You use a Salty Fodder to feed animals in the following regions:

Mountainside Coast

Doing so will increase the respawn rate on a new day for the raw materials in this area.

